VENICE — Jeremy Martin wasn’t exactly sure what to expect from his Venice girls basketball team on Thursday night.
The Lady Indians coach started three freshmen, a sophomore and a senior as they hosted Lemon Bay — a team coming off a 50-15 win over Hardee — in the season opener at the TeePee.
It didn’t take long for Martin to see the potential his team has.
Venice (1-0) forced the Lady Mantas into 22 first-half turnovers as they turned aggressive defense into breakaway layups time after time on the way to a running-clock 59-25 finish.
“I didn’t think we were going to be able to score like this,” Martin said. “I mean, we’re young. We had one senior out there. It’s just one win though.
“We have Riverview on Monday.”
Venice debuted several new players including freshmen starters Addison Ivery, Tessa O’Leary and Zoe O’Leary along with freshman Shea Brown and junior transfer Makayla Rassbach off the bench.
When it was all said and done, nearly every Venice player got on the court — combining for 21 steals, with at least four players scoring eight points. Tessa O’Leary led the way with 12 points.
As the Indians were stretching their lead, the Mantas couldn’t get out of their own way.
“We’re so young and we’ve been together for about three weeks really with all of our new players,” Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones said. “But it’s no excuse for not getting back on defense and playing hard. Coach Martin teaches for them to get after it defensively, and we have to fight through that and be stronger with the ball.
“I told my kids, ‘If you’re not prepared mentally, then we’re going to get punched in the mouth,’ and we did.”
The Indians hardly let the Mantas get past half court on most possessions.
Sophomore guard Makenna Wright led with four steals and added nine points while Zoe O’Leary added three, followed by several other players with one or two takeaways.
Meanwhile, senior Mickey Carr and Rassbach nailed a pair of 3-pointers each to make the lead comfortable.
By the time the first quarter was over, Venice led, 20-7, and the aggressive play didn’t stop there — ballooning the lead to 47-14 by halftime.
Once a running clock started early in the third quarter, Martin brought out his second unit to hold the lead.
“We’ve been busting them since it started. This is the hardest working group I’ve had, and I’m excited for the future of Venice girls basketball,” Martin said.
“I told them, these uniforms here are the ones that everyone will remember one day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.