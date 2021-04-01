PUNTA GORDA – Lexi Fitzgerald and the Charlotte High School softball team are rolling on all cylinders these days, as Port Charlotte learned Thursday night.
Fitzgerald went 3 for 3, with three runs scored, 3 RBI, while wearing uniform No. 3, starting at first base (3 if you’re scoring at home) before moving to third base, as the Tarpons smashed the Pirates, 15-0, that was ended in the bottom of the fourth inning by the mercy rule.
Dylan Anthony, just hitting her stride following the basketball season, smacked her second home run in as many nights, a two-run blast in a six-run third inning, while Kassidy Hopper hit a bases-loaded triple in the fourth to end the game.
Charlotte coach Greg Higgins said his team has been mashing the ball the last few weeks, overcoming a slow start with four straight wins.
“We turned the corner when we played North Port and the bats came alive at Riverdale,” Higgins said. "We went to Ocala and have been staying alive. It’s a good spot right now. One through nine has been hitting and it could be anybody at any time."
Charlotte (11-4) put the game away in the first inning with five runs. Amber Chumley singled, and after Hopper flew to center, the Tarpons lashed out six straight base hits and brought 10 batters to the plate against Port Charlotte freshman starter Alexis Puga.
Fitzgerald had a two-run single in the third that preceded Anthony’s home run, and Mia Flores came off the bench with an RBI single and scored twice.
Fitzgerald said the team could have done a little better at the plate, despite Charlotte's 14 hits, but overall played a strong game.
“For the past couple weeks, we’ve really gotten the bats together and have played really well,” Fitzgerald said. “Early in the season we weren’t really comfortable, but as we’ve grown, we’ve done really well.”
Chumley and Lacey Hendrickson each pitched two innings for Charlotte.
Port Charlotte (3-10) continues to be a work in progress as a promising start has turned into six straight losses. Coach Morgan Coslor is using the rest of this season to see what her young core of players can do.
“We were a little off tonight,” Coslor said. “We had younger girls on the mound, but we have to get better at the plate. We got down a little bit and kind of gave up.
“We’ll continue to grow and bring in those younger girls and have our leadership show through. We’ll have a deep core in the next two years.”
Emma Jurisko and Mickey Coslor had the only two hits for Port Charlotte.
