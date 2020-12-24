Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber spent his Christmas Eve on the phone with schools across Southwest Florida scrambling to fill vacancies in his school’s Provencher Holiday Shootout.
Since the start of the season, Huber has had seven schools drop out of the 18-team event, which was slated to host 14 boys teams and four girls teams. Community Christian became the latest coronavirus casualty when a player tested positive Thursday.
“We’re living in a COVID world and we’re trying to be flexible as possible, but it’s tough,” Huber said. “I’m on the phone right now with other teams that are trying to make accommodations. There will be games, but there may be gaps because there’s only so much we can do.”
So at the moment, five of eight area boys teams will return to action this coming Monday in holiday tournaments. As Huber suggests, keep checking with your favorite team to make sure they’re still on the schedule on game day.
“None of it’s going to be set in stone and will probably keep changing until Monday and maybe even after that,” Huber said.
So with the caveat that all of this is subject to change, here’s a look at each team’s holiday tournament outlook:
THE BREAKERS
When quarantining measures caused DeSoto County to back out of their two-game slate at Lemon Bay’s Provencher Holiday Shootout, Huber reached out to Imagine to fill in for one of the contests. Circumstances prevented the Sharks from stepping in, according to Imagine coach Zach Moore.
“Unfortunately we didn’t get invited to any holiday tournaments (originally),” he said. “And so at the very beginning of the season when we were going over the schedule and team rules, I told them we were going to have this time off.”
The families of the Imagine players made their holiday plans, so when the sudden opportunity to play in the Provencher arose, Moore knew of only three available players.
DeSoto County ceased all basketball operations and will pick up again after the break. Community Christian will be out of action until at least Jan. 4, as well, according to coach Kurt Taylor
THE SUNCOAST
Venice and Charlotte will participate in Sarasota Riverview’s Suncoast Holiday Classic, a stacked eight-team field playing a three-day, eight-place tournament format.
Despite its 2-4 record, things are looking up at Venice as its football players have acclimated to life on the hardwood. That’s fortunate because Venice has drawn the toughest team in the tournament’s field for its opener. Durant (7-2) enters the tournament ranked No. 3 in Class 7A and angry, after dropping its first two games of the season at a Jacksonville tournament this week. Should Venice somehow survive the Cougars, host Sarasota Riverview likely awaits. The Rams smashed Venice, 96-53, on Dec. 10, but that was before Venice had its entire roster up to speed. The Rams open against Braden River, a team they defeated, 70-32, last week.
On the other side of the bracket, Charlotte (6-2) will open against Newsome (3-5). The Wolves lost to host Sarasota Riverview, 62-31, and Durant, 66-46, in consecutive games earlier this month, providing something of a comp for the Tarpons, who defeated Sarasota Riverview, 63-60, in November. Charlotte will play either Hardee or Booker in the next round. Hardee (4-1) opened its season by throttling DeSoto County and its lone defeat came at the hand of undefeated Auburndale, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 5A. Booker enters the tournament 4-3, but on a four-game winning streak, which it embarked upon a week after losing to Sarasota Riverview, 68-54.
THE PROVENCHER
Port Charlotte and host Lemon Bay will play two games each at the 15-team Ryon Provencher Holiday Shootout.
Port Charlotte (4-1) has drawn the Community School of Naples and Lakewood Ranch. The Pirates will be entering the tournament after a week away from basketball activities due to COVID-19 measures. CSN (10-0) is one of the top teams in the state and smashed Lemon Bay, 74-32, on Dec. 4. Lakewood Ranch is 3-4 against a tough schedule that includes a 73-49 win against Venice.
Lemon Bay (2-6) closes out each night of the tournament with games against Oasis and Ida Baker. The Mantas defeated Oasis, 80-61, in November. Ida Baker (3-3) defeated Oasis, 61-33, on Dec. 17.
THE CHICK-FIL-A
When DeSoto County was forced to cancel its date with North Port on Tuesday, the Bobcats were able to arrange a last-minute road trip to Gulf Coast, where they won, 70-58 and improved to 4-3. Beginning Monday, North Port is guaranteed three games at the eight-team, eight-place Chick-fil-A Classic at Bradenton Christian.
The Bobcats open against Cardinal Mooney (3-3) whose marquee win is a two-point victory against a 5-4 Sarasota team that North Port crushed, 62-44. North Port will then play either Sarasota Christian or Seffner Christian in the next round. Sarasota Christian (4-5) lost by one point to Sarasota, but is coming off a 20-point victory against Imagine. Meanwhile, Seffner Christian (2-5) has lost five of its past six games by an average margin of 20 points.
Host Bradenton Christian is 5-1 and ranked 15th in Class 3A.
