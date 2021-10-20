Lemon Bay will seek to continue its historic volleyball season tonight when it plays host to a team that has had the kind of success it seeks.
Port Charlotte travels to Englewood tonight as owners of four consecutive district championships. Thrown together in District 4A-8 this season, either Lemon Bay will win its first since 2012 or the Pirates’ run will continue.
The two teams met earlier this month at Port Charlotte, resulting in a 25-8, 25-7 Mantas victory. At the time, Port Charlotte was dealing with a raft of injuries and had just transitioned to interim coach Christine Burkhart as head coach Julie White went on maternity leave.
Burkhart was the coach for those district titles and the Pirates (8-14) enter tonight’s contest on an upswing after dispatching Imagine in their regular season finale and dominating Bonita Springs in the Tuesday’s semifinals.
At 23-2, the Mantas are just three wins shy of the school wins record, set in 2007. Regardless of the outcome, both teams are likely to advance to regional play next week based on their FHSAA ranking.
In other district title matches:
Venice (18-7) will play host to Gulf Coast (18-9) for the District 7A-8 crown. The Indians will be heavily favored to collect their 20th consecutive district title and 25th since 1994 against a solid Sharks program. Gulf Coast owns wins against Barron Collier (twice), Fort Myers and Lakewood Ranch.
Charlotte (17-8) welcomes Cape Coral (18-7) for the District 5A-11 finale. The Tarpons have won six of their past seven matches, the lone loss coming against First Baptist Academy, Class 2A’s No. 5 team. Charlotte crushed Island Coast on Tuesday while Cape Coral defeated Ida Baker.
DeSoto County (12-13) heads to top-seed Sebring (16-4) for the District 4A-7 title. The Bulldogs defeated Sebring earlier this season in a five-set marathon in Arcadia and are currently No. 7 in the latest Region 2 rankings. That puts them on solid footing to earn an at-large bid should they lose tonight, contingent upon the post-district rankings.
