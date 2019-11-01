Coming off a daunting regular season against some of the best high school football teams the nation has to offer, Venice finds itself in unfamiliar territory.
The Indians didn’t win their district for the first time in four seasons and will have to hit the road to open the playoffs next Friday.
Though the team won’t know who it faces until the final Florida High School Athletic Association RPI rankings are released this Sunday, it’s not as much about the opponent as it is about the Indians executing in the moment.
With wins over historically dominant programs such as Trinity Christian Academy and Cocoa, Venice (5-4) has shown that it has what it takes to play with just about anyone in its class.
In order to do just that, several Indians will have to be counted upon to keep the chase for a third state championship alive in 2019 — beginning with these five key players.
Ryan Overstreet - Quarterback
Of course, the quarterback position is essential to just about any football team’s success at any level, and that’s certainly the case with Venice.
With Nico DallaCosta out since the first drive against St. Frances Academy on Oct. 4, it’s been up to Overstreet and Steffan Johnson to handle the position.
With Johnson being largely a running quarterback, it will be up to Overstreet to get the ball into the hands of the team’s playmakers — like Malachi Wideman, Weston Wolff and Garrett French.
Overstreet threw 2 INTs in a 49-7 loss to St. Frances and 3 INTs in the 30-13 loss to Manatee. But in wins over Lakewood Ranch and Cocoa, he combined for 7 TDs and just 1 INT.
If Overstreet can limit the turnovers, Venice should be in good position to advance.
Da’Marion Escort - Running back
Just a sophomore, Escort won the starting job toward the end of Venice’s regular season in his first year playing varsity football.
Playing against some of the top competition in the state — and nation — he’s rushed for 464 yards and 5 TDs on just 83 carries (5.6 yards per carry) and has proven to be a tough blocker in pass protection at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds.
With the Indians unlikely to get quarterback Nico DallaCosta back for the playoffs, it will be important to have a strong rushing attack to lean on, and Escort has proven he’s capable.
But if he’s up for the challenge in his first varsity season remains to be seen.
Malachi Wideman - Wide receiver
One of the most athletic football players in Florida, Wideman has made catches in double and even triple coverage look like a walk in the park.
The 6-foot-5 football and basketball FSU commit can leap with the best of them and the Indians haven’t shied away from maximizing that ability — going to him for 52 catches, 731 yards and 8 TDs along with punt return duties.
Not only will Wideman likely be the key weapon in Venice’s offense this postseason, but his presence alone should open up plays for the Indians when it counts most.
Charles Brantley - Cornerback
Brantley has been a dynamic playmaker for Venice in defense and special teams — with 4 INTs, a blocked punt for a TD and a kickoff return for a TD.
In the playoffs, the Indians are likely to face some of the better passing offenses in the state and it will be up to Brantley and fellow defenders Steffan Johnson, Elliot Washington, Rowan Foskin and Zach Younts to slow them down.
If Brantley can come up with a key turnover or return a kick into positive territory, that might be all Venice needs to seize the momentum in the playoffs.
Desavion Cassaway - Linebacker
Though Cassaway was pegged as a running back coming into the spring, coaches saw that his tenacity and high-energy motor fit better on defense. After losing three of four linebackers from last year, he not only helped fill a void but became the team’s leading tackler with 91 tackles (11 for loss) in 9 games.
If he can help stop opposing rushing attacks and apply pressure to the quarterback, it will allow Venice to keep its offense on the field and control the clock.
