Florida State University will be home to this year’s Florida High School Athletic Administration’s state championships.
The FHSAA announced the Doak Campbell Stadium will host all eight of its state championship games from Dec. 16-19 on Friday morning in a press release.
Though the 1A - 3A state championship games were originally scheduled to take place at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee, they were moved to Doak Campbell along with the 4A - 8A games “to allow for a health-first environment with proper social distancing to safely welcome fans, coaches and student-athletes.”
Two championship games will be played each day, with a final schedule coming out after the regional playoffs conclude.
Tickets will be available for a presale rate of $15, or $18 if purchased on game day. An advanced parking rate of $3 is included in the price of each ticket.
Fans will be asked to distance themselves apart in the stadium and follow the same health protocols in place for all FSU football home games.
“The FHSAA is excited about the upcoming Florida High School Football State Championships to be hosted at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee,” said FHSAA Executive Director, George Tomyn. “Creating opportunities for our student-athletes has been a top priority of ours this year and finding a facility large enough to safely host all who wish to attend, is a dream come true. We have worked with the folks at Visit Tallahassee and in Leon County for many years now with great success and we could not be more grateful for their efforts in making these championships a reality for the student-athletes of the State of Florida.”
