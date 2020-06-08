After viewing the widely circulated video of George Floyd’s death, Port Charlotte football coach Jordan Ingman wasn’t sure what to say to his players or even if he should say anything until he saw them in person.
But after speaking with of one of the team parents, he decided that he needed to reach out.
“I think it’s something that needs to be addressed,” Ingman said of current racial climate in the United States. “I want our kids to know that we’re here if they need anything or just want to talk about it.
“I didn’t want to stay silent because that wasn’t the right thing to do.”
Along with sending out a group text message to his players, Ingman has planned for some guest speakers from diverse backgrounds to come talk with the Pirates.
Ingman shared the text sent to his team with the Sun, it read in part: “Fellas good afternoon what is going on in (our) country is very troubling and sad to see. …One of the great things about (our) team is we all come from different backgrounds and races, but our love and care for each other can be a beacon of hope and an example for our community to follow.”
Ingman isn’t the only area football coach to express some uncertainty on how to properly address the issue with his players.
For DeSoto County coach Bumper Hay, it’s been particularly difficult to decide how to talk about it with his team without a clear-cut return date locked in. However, he said he plans on asking the African-American coaches on his staff how to handle it.
“It’s hard for me to speak on it with my perspective, not being an African-American man,” Hay said. “You have very impressionable young men on a team, and you don’t know what each one of them is hearing at home or in the neighborhood.
“We’re a small town in the south. I’m sure we have some white kids who will hear negative things toward these protests.”
North Port’s Billy Huthman faces a similar decision. He said he wants to talk about the topic with his team, but isn’t sure how or if he will.
The one thing he was sure of, though, was that he would stand behind his players.
“If a young man asked me to kneel with him, I’d do it,” Huthman said. “It’s about so much more than the flag and our anthem. Things like this need to stop.
“I have family in the military, and that’s great, but it’s never been about that. Why can’t we make our country greater by dealing with this, too?”
Venice coach John Peacock took a football first approach, but said he also isn’t sure how he’ll handle the issue just yet, He added that he plans to meet further with his coaching staff to discuss it.
“I definitely think it’s important to make sure there’s no divide in the team and everyone understands what’s going on and why it’s going on,” he said. “And if you want to have your voice heard, you’re doing it the proper way.
“If you feel like you need to protest or anything like that, let’s do it away from the team atmosphere and do it as an individual. There’s no need to draw attention to ourselves.”
While nearly every area coach said they were unsure of exactly what should be done, all of them can agree on one thing: football has a way of bringing people together.
“As a team, we have Hispanics, whites, blacks, everything,” Hay said. “And we all have one job to do.
“That’s how I’ve seen it the whole time, is what can I do? Well, the one thing I can do is put a product on the field that this community is proud of where they all want to come watch together and cheer with one another.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.