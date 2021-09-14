PUNTA GORDA — Football has offered Logan James an escape since he begged his parents to allow him to play it as a child.
His mother and stepfather, Erin and Lee James, didn’t want their son playing such a violent sport at first, but let him try anyway — figuring one or two hits was all it would take to discourage him.
Instead, the opposite happened.
“He was the one going out there and laying the licks,” Lee James said. “We would be walking up to a practice or a game and hear the hits and know it was him.
“He was kind of a fish in water at that point. It’s where he belongs.”
Growing up, James was also a soccer and baseball player, and even gave lacrosse a try until he kept getting penalized for hitting too hard. Football, however, was something he could never give up, even when he had good reason to take a break.
Living in North Carolina when he was 11 years old, James lost his infant sister, Maddie, when she experienced a sudden unexplained death as she slept.
“The week after my sister passed I wanted to go to practice,” he said. “The coaches and my teammates really took me in. I never felt uncomfortable.
“I still carry those times with that team with me.”
James’ passion for the game has only grown since.
A 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior linebacker, James has been at the heart of a formidable defense for Charlotte High (2-0) early this season.
He’s recorded a team-leading 25 tackles (14 solo, 11 assisted) through two games — including a 20-tackle game in a comeback win over Port Charlotte — with five tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass deflection and a forced fumble.
If his statistical impact weren’t enough, he also has been an undeniable leader who isn’t afraid to let his passion show on the field.
“He’s turning himself into a great football player,” Tarpons head coach Wade Taylor said. “He’s very, very intense and he plays intense. He’s a role model who carries himself exceptionally well.”
James’ second place finish in the 219-pound weight class at the 2A state meet was crucial in the Tarpons claiming a boys weightlifting state title last spring and earned him Sun Preps Boys Weightlifter of the Year honors.
“Freshman year, I had never really lifted before and they threw me in there,” said James, who entered Charlotte High School weighing about 135 pounds. “That’s just what everyone did. All the older guys were working out, so I thought, ‘I better start working out, too.’
“It was not fun at first. The first two or three weeks I was constantly in bed because I was so sore.”
So far, however, James’ hard work — including a 4.25 GPA — has yet to pay off with an offer to play football at the next level.
“I’m baffled by it,” Taylor said. “He made probably 15 college visits this summer competing in front of coaches. I have no idea why he’s not getting offered. He has the grades. He’s fully qualified.
“I don’t know what people are waiting for and why they’re not pulling the trigger.”
James has tried email, Twitter and in-person showcases, and has continued to reach out to college coaches.
But it’s not a lost cause for James.
Time remains for the senior to earn an offer with over a month left in the Tarpons’ season and some of the biggest games of the year yet to be played.
In the meantime, you can find him doing what he’s always loved to do — delivering a bone-rattling hit on any ball carrier in his sights.
“He’s told me that football is the only place where he can shut out everything from the outside world,” Lee James said. “The personal things that happen to him, or any emotional stress, it doesn’t affect him there.
“He turns that off and focuses on the next hit or the next play. It’s allowed him to have a good balance in his life.”
