PUNTA GORDA – Few sports can humble a soul quite as quickly and thoroughly as football.
Cory Mentzer’s experience at the helm of Charlotte High for his first season was all that and more, in a way that only a hurricane can provide.
When Mentzer took over prior to last spring, it was a changing of the guard at Charlotte, a new generation with an entirely new energy.
They also did so significant graduation losses with a brutal schedule looming as a storm on the horizon. The first droplet was a 23-3 loss to Dunbar in the season opener. Then came torrents of defeat – an historic 41-14 loss at rival Port Charlotte, a 48-14 demolition by Manatee and a tough, 34-23 defeat at hand of their oldest rival, Fort Myers.
Then came Hurricane Ian.
In addition to cleaning up in the storm’s wake, the Tarpons had to sit for weeks with nothing but an ugly 0-4 record to show for their efforts.
“God loves to keep you humble,” Mentzer said Wednesday afternoon as the third session of his second spring practice season unfolded. “But, you know, every great story in the Bible always starts off bad, and God has a great way to turn something bad into good.”
Good ultimately did come from Charlotte’s bad start. The Tarpons squad that was on the field following the hurricane went on to lose its first three games, but in a much different manner than before. Lehigh – a regional semifinalist – barely survived the Tarpons. Charlotte had a lead on the road at Pahokee before falling, then after a loss to Riverview, the breakthrough finally arrived in a 21-3 win against Ida Baker.
The following week, Charlotte closed out the season with its most dominating performance since the 2020 season – a 48-7 dismantling of Riverdale.
“We honestly weren’t doing anything different than we were at the beginning of the season,” Mentzer said. “We probably had one of the toughest schedules in school history, but if you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.
“In a lot of those games, we were in contention and we just didn’t know how to finish,” he continued. “But we battled and battled. We finally learned to start playing together and just trusting each other.”
In the end, the 2-7 mark was Charlotte’s first losing record since 2007 and worst record since 2005 … but if Charlotte managed just one more touchdown against Lehigh, the Tarpons would have been district champions.
“So we were right there and sadly we just kept missing and missing and missing,” Mentzer said. “But I knew with patience and experience, it would all come together, so we kept our faith and kept true to the course and in the end, finally all that work came together.”
That is the message Mentzer and his staff are impressing upon the large group of newcomers this spring. After heavy graduation losses, the Tarpons have fresh faces all over the field and Mentzer said the competition is wide open at virtually every position.
Epitomizing the fresh-faced aspect of the Tarpons on Wednesday was Paul Ryniec. The newcomer from Buffalo, N.Y., materialized at practice this week and moved from unit to unit in search of a position before settling in at quarterback. He displayed a strong, accurate arm with a somewhat unconventional delivery and appears to be squarely in the mix with three others at the position.
“I’m not new to the school – just new to football at this school,” he said.
Ryniec had to step away from the sport while in New York after injuring his knee, then reinjuring it by trying to come back too soon. This past fall, he watched the Tarpons from the stands.
As a rising senior, he wanted to end things on a high note.
“It’s a passion,” he said. “I want to show out in my last year of high school and go somewhere with it.”
Should Ryniec wind up under center, one of the team’s most experienced players will be there for him.
Hayden Anthony, a 6-5, 300-pound rising senior, played tackle in 2022, but was determined to take over at center this year.
“We play a lot of good interior defensive linemen this year,” he said. “I’m looking forward to going against them and show them what I can do.”
Anthony said despite all the seeming inexperience on the field this spring, the team’s overarching principles seem firmly rooting in a way they weren’t a year ago.
“We all really realized that we needed to be one team,” Anthony said. “We were all separated throughout the year, pointing fingers, but we all came together at the end and decided that we just want some wins.
“I don’t think we could handle the losing, but this year I think we’re already a better team than last year,” he added. “Mentally, we’re all together.”
The Tarpons will play host to South Fort Myers on May 26 to close out the spring.
