As the high school sports season hangs in the balance, there’s more at stake than just lost games for players like Port Charlotte’s Abel Marquez Jr.
While the soon-to-be senior starting left tackle is hoping to earn some more offers from Division-I universities, football has become much more than a game for him.
“Football saved my life in a way, so I owe it everything,” he said. “Sophomore year I went through a really rough patch to the point where I almost gave up on life. Then, coach (Jordan) Ingman stepped into my life and gave me football.
“Ever since then, football has been everything for me. It’s my way out.”
Born to a Nicaraguan mother and a Cuban father, Marquez has seen first-hand how hard work and determination can pay off.
His mother moved to the United States alone at age 20, unable to speak any English. But she sets any example by working steadily to provide for her family ever since, Marquez said.
However, it took some time for the 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman to realize how he could apply that same effort to his own life.
Marquez grew up in loving basketball, but when he entered high school he decided to give football a try, as a way to simply pass the time. After a year of playing defensive line on the Pirates junior varsity team, he realized he wasn’t really enjoying the game.
“My first year was freshman year, but I didn’t care about football,” Marquez said. “Like at all. I would find any way to skip practice.”
Once his freshman year was nearing an end, Ingman told Marquez he wanted to move him to the offensive line and bring him up to the varsity team the next season. But Marquez didn’t want to play on the O-line, and he quit instead.
That summer, Marquez fell into a deep depression.
“At one point, I had nothing,” he said. “I fell out of love with my family. Like I got disowned by my family. I was distanced from everybody.
“God helped save me. Now, whenever anything happens I’m like, ‘God did that.’ I know God is out there because he saved me. I was very close to doing things I know I shouldn’t have done. I’m very glad I found an outlet that wasn’t drugs or partying.
“I found football.”
At the tail end of that summer, Marquez asked Ingman if he could rejoin the team. Ingman agreed, but with a catch: the sophomore would have to return to JV and learn his new position.
A year later, Marquez had shown enough progress to not only be called up to varsity, but to earn a starting spot. Although playing varsity wasn’t an easy adjustment, it wasn’t long before he figured it out.
“From JV to varsity he did a full 180,” senior center Chris Ferrentino said. “I went to some JV games two years ago and I didn’t really notice him, but last year he was playing at the top of his game. Just demolishing people.”
After Marquez began to show flashes of promise, the recognition began to pour in. Over the winter, he received his first Division-I offer and has added a handful since, including Army, Stetson and UT Martin.
Football has since become a light at the end of the tunnel for Marquez, and he’s fully dedicated himself to the sport.
That means going on early morning runs, never missing a practice, getting in extra lifts and studying film. He’s also stepped up as a leader and motivator for his teammates — taking younger players aside to show them the ropes and holding older players accountable.
“He’ll get on your tail if you mess up a bit, but he’s not the type of person to tear you a new one,” senior right tackle Ladarius Bowie said. “He’ll guide you through it and teach you step-by-step. When he teaches you, he doesn’t want you to be scared of him. He’s that kind of person.”
Marquez has turned himself into a completely different player in the past two years, and he’s been a perfect example of Ingman and his coaching staff’s philosophy of not giving up on players.
“Our guys have so many different challenges when they come to us that you have to chase every kid all the way through,” Ingman said. “Because you never know how he’ll turn out. You never know how a life can turn around. (Or) what a kid will be like in two or three years.
“You have to try to chase them down and develop them. It might not be the first time or the fifth time or the 10th time, but eventually something you say might stick.”
