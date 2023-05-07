ENGLEWOOD – Two years ago, the Lemon Bay football team had the greatest season in its history after a perfect 10-0 regular season. Much was expected from the Manta Ray program for years to come.
Instead, the program took a step back in 2022 as injuries, something named Ian and a tougher than expected schedule brought the Manta Rays a 4-5 record.
That is why Lemon Bay head coach Don Southwell is taking things back to square one during this year’s spring practice, which began last Monday on a hot, but dry afternoon.
He is introducing the players once again to how everything is done, from how the team breaks the huddle to how it does calisthenics at the start of practice, with coaches paying particularly close attention to their form during stretches so they don’t pull something.
“Spring is about teaching our culture and our program, the Xs and Os on offense and defense and see what new guys are going to step up and fill the voids left by graduation and put our best 11 on the field,” Southwell said.
The team worked hard during off-season conditioning, with about 55 kids participating four days a week, two hours a day. Strength tests for the kids last week came up very good, making for a successful offseason, Southwell said.
Perhaps one of the reasons for the renewed importance of stretching is the return of slot back Landon Spanninger, who after being a standout as a sophomore during its unbeaten season was lost for his entire junior year because of a knee injury.
“I’m feeling great. I’ve got my first football practice in a year and I’m excited for that. I think teamwise it’ll be great,” Spaninger said. “We have a great new quarterback and I feel all the players have gotten better and we’re all going to play better as a team.”
Lorenzo Mauceri will be behind center this season with the hopes of throwing the football and spreading the field, and with most of the offensive line returning from last year, the protection should be as good, if not better than last year.
“We have a lot of commitment and a lot of players coming out. Everybody is ready to have a great season,” Mauceri said. “Last year wasn’t as good as the year before, but this year will be better. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win games.”
The defense isn’t nearly as settled, as many new faces have arrived. Southwell said it will be a big priority to solidify that side of the ball at all levels.
While Caleb Whitmore and Peyton Mason return for their senior years at linebacker and are expected to do great things, the defensive line and secondary are where Southwell will have to fill holes.
The Manta Rays will see how far they have come in spring when they host Hollywood Hills out of Broward County on May 25. A week after that, the kids start summer workouts.
Southwell said while he wants his team to work hard this spring, the main goal is, in coaches speak, to stay healthy.
“You want to go out there and have a month of football and hope everybody who starts, finishes,” Southwell said. “Just filling in those holes we know have question marks is the big thing.”
As for the 2023 season, Southwell expects to improve, assuming they stay healthy and no storms come their way.
“Despite a pretty tough schedule, I believe we should be competitive and fight for a playoff spot,” Southwell said. “There was a lot happening here last year as Ian cost us a game and practice time. We’re still looking to replace the scoreboard.”
