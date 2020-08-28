Last fall wasn’t about the start of the season for area high school football teams, but how they rallied to the finish.
Local powerhouse Venice opened the year 3-3, but still wound up just one win away from playing for its third state championship.
Lemon Bay was one of the best examples of what a strong finish can do. The Mantas went 0-8 without starting quarterback Austin Andrle. When he returned, the team won three straight games to sneak in the playoffs.
It wasn’t just these two teams which bounced back.
Port Charlotte and Charlotte both had ugly losses in the regular season before going on playoff runs of their own.
And even though DeSoto County and North Port didn’t make the playoffs, the Bulldogs won five of their last seven games while the Bobcats picked up their only win of the season in October.
This season — coronavirus effects aside — will have a much different look.
All teams will make the playoffs due to shortened schedules, which means it really doesn’t matter too much how you start.
Though several playmakers have graduated or left the area, everyone except the Bulldogs will return last year’s starting quarterback.
And even though the postseason has become a guarantee, that’s about the only thing coaches can count on this season.
Injuries from a lack of practice, positive coronavirus tests and potential game cancelations could all be in the cards this year.
It may not be the best that comes out on top this year, which means it’s just about anyone’s game to win.
Venice
2019 record: 8-5, lost in state semifinal
Coach: John Peacock
Key losses: Malachi Wideman, Thomas Shrader, Garrett French, Zach Younts, Carson Peters, Rowan Foskin, Brian Taylor, Jeb Shrader and Dustin Smith.
Returning starters: Steffan Johnson, Chuck Brantley, Weston Wolff, Ethan Mort, Desavion Cassaway, Da’Marion Escort, Myles Weston, Jayshon Platt, Martin Ramos, Kade Reyher and Elliot Washington.
Promising newcomers: Damon Wilson Jr., Trenton Kintigh, Keyon Sears, Dylan Turner, Carson Smith, Zach Allen, John Kisgen, Colin Blazek, Marek Houston, Carlos Martinez, Collin Adkins, Jake Owens and Riley Cleary.
Expectations: With another daunting schedule that includes powerhouses programs such as IMG Academy, Vero Beach and Lakeland, the Indians are preparing for what could be another deep run into the playoffs — even if coach John Peacock won’t admit it.
“We hope when people come watch us play they leave thinking, ‘Wow, what a smart, disciplined and tough team,’” he said. “As long as we can achieve that, I don’t care about the end result.”
Charlotte
2019 record: 9-4, lost in regional final
Coach: Wade Taylor
Key losses: Malakai Menzer, Jeremiah Harvey, Ashar Thomas, Freddie Fletcher, Jamal Carter Jr., Jake Sheets, Eric Hasier, Bryan Columbia, Stephen Taylor and Xavier Finnerty.
Returning starters: John Busha, Tai’Viahn Kelly, Jaden Opalach, Isaac White, Keon Jones, Tyler Amaral, Biaggio Frattarelli, Justus Pagan, Logan Pritchard and Brayan Augustine.
Promising newcomers: Ethan Redden, Nelson Daniels, Nate Box, Niqueu Graham, Cael Newton Christian Kreegel and Maverick Menzer.
Expectations: First-year head coach Wade Taylor is new to his position, but has been with the Tarpons for several years. He knows what it takes to win, and is hoping he can get his squad back to the regional final.
"I think this group has the potential to do exactly what we did last year," Taylor said. "We have a couple of hurdles in our way. This is a completely new group that hasn't played together. We've gotta figure out how to get through the tough games. I don't know how tough we are yet. When you get in a football game and get your mouth smacked around, you learn what you're made of.
"I want to keep the winning tradition of Charlotte High School, and they have the talent to do that. But they need to learn how to play together."
Port Charlotte
2019 record: 10-2, lost in regional semifinal
Coach: Jordan Ingman
Key losses: Ja’Nyrein Washington, Anthony Ferrentino, Bo Guy, Devin Hunter, Nick Bianconi, Dylan Lockhart, Jatyren Butler, Josh Clerjuste, Steffon McGowan and Evan Smith.
Returning starters: Logan Rogers, Solomon Luther, Virgil Luther, Abel Marquez Jr., Chris Ferrentino, Dekwann Martin, Alex Perry, Okten Logue, Ladarius Bowie, Charlie Vanamburg, Diego Espinoza Gabaldon and Jacob Maslanka.
Promising newcomers: Justin Hilt, Roosevelt Chruban, Caden Miller, Chris Harris and Jakeemis Pelham.
Expectations: The Pirates came up one touchdown short of upsetting top-seeded Palmetto in the regional semifinal -- showcasing that they can play with the best. But in a season where nothing is guaranteed except a shot at the playoffs, coach Jordan Ingman isn't focusing on the hype.
"You have to be playing your best ball at the end of the year, so our goal is to be playing at our best in November," Ingman said. "The playoff format is completely different, so we have to focus on getting better each and every week. We have the potential (to play for a regional title), but potential is overrated. It's what you do with that potential that matters."
Lemon Bay
2019 record: 3-8, lost in regional quarterfinal
Coach: Don Southwell
Key losses: Cody Lambert, Riley Haynes, Preston Van Dine, Eric Dagg, John Moore, Aidan Moore, Colby McCauley, Derick Dagg and Craig Conlon.
Returning starters: Austin Andrle, Henry Schouten, Louis Baldor and Jason Hogan.
Promising newcomers: Aaron Pasick, Jake Sekach and Trey Rutan.
Expectations: The Mantas ended 2019 on a 3-0 run that sent them to the playoffs, and coach Don Southwell is hoping his team can build off that late-season success with quarterback Austin Andrle healthy.
“I am excited to have a returning starter at quarterback for the first time as a head coach,” Southwell said. “The development of a youthful offensive and defensive line as well as a secondary will be key to our success this year.”
DeSoto County
2019 record: 6-4, did not make playoffs
Coach: Bumper Hay
Key losses: William Maybell, Yarzmen Wesley, Juan Garibay, Ethan Redden, Jakeemis Pelham, Tony Blanding, Mike Williams, and Nelson Daniels.
Returning starters: Keimar Richardson, Blas Cervantes, Denareon Stroman, Donavion Dwyer, Jalen Taylor, Nathan Sanchez, Cameron Prince, Dante Smith, Shane Galloway and Damian Villanueva.
Promising newcomers: Jamari Redding, Andy Garibay, Lane Fullerton, Sullivan Hay, Caleb Adams, Kenequis Bennett and EJ White.
Expectations: The Bulldogs suffered several losses this offseason, with four players moving away and will be relying on a young group. However, with all teams making the playoffs this season, coach Bumper Hay isn’t counting out his team.
“A lot of the guys are young but they’re really a hard working group,” he said. “They just get after it. They have a lot of heart. They’re just not big yet because they haven’t hit their growth spurts.”
North Port
2019 record: 1-9, did not make playoffs
Coach: Billy Huthman
Key losses: Brett Brown, John-Victor Oliveira and Taylor Willis.
Returning starters: Kevin Riley, Gabriel Rodriguez, Evan McFarlin, Jeffrey Terry, Joey Anderson and Dominic Spurlock.
Promising newcomers: Francisco Hernandez, Greg Cole and Nate Clark.
Expectations: Coming off a 1-9 season, coach Billy Huthman knows it might take a little time to turn the Bobcats around.
“I’m looking for improvement,” he said. “That’s what we break down to every single day. We clap three times and say, ‘Improve.’ If we come out and play like we can, I think we have a pretty good team. We’re talented.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.