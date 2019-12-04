Friday night’s loss to the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders was a bittersweet moment for Venice Indians basketball coach John Flynn. While he wanted to see his fellow Indians make the state finals, Flynn also knew he had potentially four players who would trade their shoulder pads for sneakers as soon as the football season ended.
The four, led by Florida State football commits Malachi Wideman and Thomas Shrader, lived up to the billing as the Indians came from behind in the second half to defeat the Southeast Seminoles, 51-44, in the Indians’ home opener at the TeePee.
“It feels good to start getting my basketball legs under me,” said Wideman, who led Venice with 17 points and 11 rebounds. “You want everything to work like normal and I found myself trying too hard, but my teammates showed confidence in me.”
Venice struggled out of the gate as it turned the ball over on five of its first seven possessions, allowing the Seminoles to take an 11-2 lead. A 3-pointer by Christian Rodriguez and a layup from Shrader momentarily slowed the Southeast momentum before a Maleek Hudgens jumper put the Seminoles ahead 17-7 at the end of the first.
“We had trouble getting going and there were a couple things that the football guys struggled with a bit,” Flynn said. “We’re just starting to mesh guys and bring them in the rotation and as the game went on they started to figure it out.
The Seminoles continued to keep the Indians at arm’s length as Venice couldn’t find answers to the Southeast 1-2-2 three-quarter court trap. The Indians trailed 26-17 at halftime as they also struggled from the free throw line.
“There were times we just had to spread the floor and keep moving the basketball and just let the guys play,” Flynn said. “They’re still working on developing their feel.”
Venice tried to push the tempo to start the third quarter, but the Seminoles were up to the task. A put-back by Fernando Brignoni gave Southeast a 31-23 lead with 4:14 left in the quarter. That’s when Wideman, with some help from Tristan Burroughs and Will Mizer, led a furious 13-2 run that gave Venice a 36-33 lead it would never relinquish. Mizer nailed a 3-pointer to start the run and Wideman capped it off with a layup and a windmill dunk to put the Indians out in front.
“We have guys that are learning and are OK with their roles,” Flynn said. “When they were needed they responded and it helps to have a talent like Malachi, but also have players that are ready to make the plays when we need them.”
The Indians never looked back as they pulled away in the fourth quarter, forcing the Seminoles to play man-to-man.
“Once they went man we knew we had more options,” Flynn said. “We wanted to move the ball and we did a much better job in the second half.”
While Wideman was the only Indian in double figures, Burroughs pitched in with seven points and six rebounds while another football player, Jayshon Platt, added six points and five rebounds. Rodriguez also scored seven points, all in the first half when the rest of the Indians were cold.
“We know these guys are really athletic and can help us,” Venice guard Vincent Marino said the football additions. “Malachi, Big Shrader, Platt, and Myles (Weston) were all ready to contribute and it showed tonight. We have to work on developing our chemistry.”
Venice will be off the rest of the week before returning to the TeePee to face Sarasota on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
