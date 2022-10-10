PCchs 10

Port Charlotte’s Bryce Eaton drops back to pass during a win earlier this season against Charlotte High School.

 Chris Blake

Charlotte County high school football teams can resume practice as soon as this afternoon, but that’s likely to look different for each of the three schools.

The Charlotte County school board announced its plan for returning to the classroom — and for its athletics — on Monday afternoon, following extensive assessment of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments