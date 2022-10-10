Charlotte County high school football teams can resume practice as soon as this afternoon, but that’s likely to look different for each of the three schools.
The Charlotte County school board announced its plan for returning to the classroom — and for its athletics — on Monday afternoon, following extensive assessment of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.
Each area school has its own unique obstacles to overcome, but none more quickly than the Charlotte Tarpons.
After learning of a return to play on Monday, the Tarpons will have just three days to prepare for a game at Lehigh this Friday night — expected to be attended by Governor Ron DeSantis.
“I have kids out of town who had damage to their house and they’re staying with relatives,” Tarpons coach Cory Mentzer said. “Now, all of the sudden, we have the biggest game of the year on Friday and the governor is going to be there.
“And then, I’m in the office right now making a game plan, and I get a call and told I’m not allowed to have players in my locker room. Now, we’re preparing for a game without a locker room.”
Lemon Bay is in a similar position. The Mantas will have three days to prepare for a road contest at Bayshore. However, the winless Bayshore Bruins likely won’t provide the same challenge as Lehigh and five-star running back Richard Young — nor the grand stage of a gubernatorial audience.
Port Charlotte, on the other hand, won’t have to worry about cramming in practices for an opponent this week.
The Pirates inquired about playing this Friday, according to head coach Jordan Ingman, but ultimately settled for a game at Southeast next Friday — opening a three-game slate of all district competition to finish out the regular season.
“We would have entertained the thought (of playing Friday), but our administration doesn’t think it’s a good idea and I get it because we’re delayed getting in our building,” said Ingman, who added that the next two games will be on the road while Port Charlotte assesses damage to its stadium.
“It won’t be cleared until Wednesday," Ingman said of the PCHS locker room. “It’s uncharted territory. I’ll have to see what we have when our kids get back (Tuesday). If they’re all in pretty good shape, then yeah, you’d want to have played Friday. But if they’re not ready, it’s a good thing because you never wanna put a team that’s not prepared out there.”
As Charlotte County begins its return to athletics this week, Sarasota County will already be hosting games.
Venice will host a pair of volleyball matches this week, but the football team will be forced to hit the road north to Sarasota on Friday night after Powell-Davis Stadium suffered damage to its bleachers and a goalpost — rendering it unusable for the indefinite future.
North Port won’t return to the classroom until next Monday, but isn’t waiting until then to restart its sports seasons. The Bobcats will host three straight days of athletic events this week, beginning with senior night volleyball on Thursday, senior night football on Friday, and a Saturday double-header of Tri-County cross country and volleyball vs. DeSoto County.
Speaking of DeSoto County, the Bulldogs' teams returned to practice on Monday, with the football team playing host to Booker on Friday.
“It’s great for the kids that we’re coming back,” Mentzer said. “It gives them something to look forward to. But it doesn’t change the fact of all the obstacles we have to face and how devastated this community was.”
