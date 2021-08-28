Area high school football teams opened their regular season on Friday night.
By most accounts, it was a roaring success. Four of our teams kicked off the 2021 season at home with victories.
Charlotte High bounced back from a disappointing showing in the Kickoff Classic to shut down Island Coast. Lemon Bay picked up where it left off last season and absolutely steamrolled St. Stephens.
Meanwhile, North Port and DeSoto County welcomed their new coaches with impressive victories as each looked to put their forgettable 2020 seasons to rest.
All of that is well and good, but there are two notable schools missing from that list. Venice and Port Charlotte found themselves idle on the first Friday night of the season.
Unfortunately, earlier in the week the Venice Indians found out their opponent, Cardinal Gibbons, would not be able to take the field on Friday because of COVID issues. On Friday morning, Port Charlotte found out their game with Dunbar wasn’t going to happen, thanks to similar circumstances.
This brings me to a question I had from a reader yesterday, asking if we were going to bring back the daily sports calendar. He reasoned since we dropped it last year because of COVID (cancellations and postponements made the schedules too unpredictable), we should bring it back this season.
Well, a little more than a week into the fall high school sports season, we’re seeing COVID-related schedule changes all over the state. Another school’s COVID issue was the reason that Charlotte ended up in a three-team jamboree for its Kickoff Classic and COVID could have impacted DeSoto County’s opener had Okeechobee, which was missing eight players, not elected to play short-handed.
My colleague Pat Obley tells me that COVID is causing issues as far down as the Pop Warner level of football.
I’m not here to argue for or against a mask mandate or debate the governor’s stance on the situation. First, I’m not a doctor or a scientist, much to my Mom’s disappointment, and second, that’s a debate best left to our Opinion page.
No one, though, can deny these outbreaks are impacting the sports calendar in a very real way and, more importantly, the student-athletes who are playing these sports.
On a personal note, I don’t begrudge any parent who feels it should be their decision as to what course of action they should follow with their child.
But I’m a parent as well. When other parents choose to send their children to school without a mask, it impacts others, including my son. He doesn’t have a choice. He can’t home school and he can’t avoid unmasked students because he’s 23 years old and a middle school teacher.
Putting my parental worries aside and returning to the sports world, it seems inevitable that we’ll continue to see our local teams and their schedules impacted.
I don’t know what the answer is, but I know it promises to be a bumpy ride this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.