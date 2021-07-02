Few players have been as prepared for the College World Series as Scotty Dubrule.
The former Venice Indian has won Little League, travel ball and high school championships. He has played for a Division I university on national television. And he’s played the sport all across the country in front of packed houses.
Nothing he had done prior to this week, however, could compare to playing in the College World Series final in front of a national audience in Omaha, Nebraska.
Beating Vanderbilt 9-0 this past Wednesday to win the best-of-three series after losing the opener is something he’s still trying to wrap his mind around.
“What are the odds that I chose the school that would win it all? That’s crazy,” Dubrule said over the phone hours before the Bulldogs’ championship parade through Starkville, Mississippi. “Even with Mississippi State being one of the best in the country without me, the odds are really slim to win it all.
“I’m very blessed to have played here.”
Dubrule, the Bulldogs’ starting second baseman and No. 6 hitter, was the most experienced player in the College World Series. His 205 career games and 240 career hits led all active D-I players.
The Venice High grad began his career as a middle infielder for Jacksonville University for four seasons until the coronavirus canceled what was supposed to be his senior year in 2020.
Granted an extra year of eligibility, Dubrule made the most of a bad situation and transferred to Mississippi State.
His parents, Mike and Deborah Dubrule, followed their son to Starkville, renting a house near campus to follow Scotty’s final season of college baseball.
“It’s been a pretty fun time,” said Mike Dubrule, who watched Scotty win the national championship from the stands with family and friends on Wednesday night. “It’s amazing to start with a kid at age 5 playing ball and see him culminate his career winning the last game.
“When you go through this process with your kids, you just recognize that you don’t want to miss anything.”
Even when he became a Bulldog, nothing was promised to Dubrule.
The former Indian had to earn the starting job at second base even with an obvious opening at the position, and he had to perform all season — at one point getting platooned for a short stretch — to keep his spot.
Dubrule wound up playing 67 of the team's 68 games, starting 61. He hit .278 with 42 runs, 31 RBI and 38 walks to 29 strikeouts while posting a .987 fielding percentage at second.
He showed up when the it mattered most, too, going 4-for-12 in the College World Series final with three walks, four runs scored and four RBI.
“Scotty is a team-first guy in a world where a lot of people are focused on themselves,” Mike Dubrule said. “That’s a big reason why I’m so happy this happened for him. He’s a guy who will do whatever it takes for the team to be successful.
“He played a key role for the Bulldogs. He's a great hitter, but he adjusted his swing so he hit and didn’t strike out a lot. He walked a bunch. There’s a lot of selfless things that he’s always done, and it’s nice to see a kid like that get rewarded.”
Over the entire postseason — a 13-game stretch in which the Bulldogs beat Samford, VCU, Campbell, Notre Dame, Texas, Virginia and Vanderbilt — he went 11-for–45 (.244) with six runs, nine RBI and 11 walks. He struck out just six times and had no errors in the field
Playing in front of thousands of fans with his baseball career on the line made Dubrule anxious at times, but he said his season playing in Starkville taught him how to deal with the pressure.
It would have been easy to feel the nerves early against Vanderbilt.
Though Mississippi State opened Game 1 with a 1-0 lead, Vanderbilt answered with seven runs in the home half of the first inning. Commodores ace Jack Leiter cruised the rest of the way to an 8-2 win — putting Dubrule and the Bulldogs one game away from elimination.
Dubrule helped the Bulldogs pull away in Game 2, hitting a two-run single in the third inning, scoring on a wild pitch later that inning, knocking in a run in the fourth, hitting an RBI single in the seventh, and scoring later that inning in what would be a 13-2 Bulldogs win.
Once more in the series finale, Dubrule played his part — going 1-for-3 with two walks, scoring a run in the second and seventh innings — to help his team get past star pitcher Kumar Rocker for the 9-0, title-clinching win.
“I remember thinking before the games, like, ‘Hey, I’ve been working toward this my whole life in baseball, so let’s not mess it up,’” Dubrule said of playing in the College World Series.
“(Winning it all) was the cherry on top.”
