Orion Kerkering took his game to another level at USF, turning himself into a quality MLB Draft prospect.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA ATHLETICS

Former Venice High pitcher Orion Kerkering became a state champion with the Indians. He honed his craft at USF. Now, he’ll have the chance to realize his dream of becoming a professional baseball player.

Kerkering was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies with the 152nd overall pick in the 5th round of the MLB Draft on Monday afternoon.


