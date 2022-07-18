Former Venice High pitcher Orion Kerkering became a state champion with the Indians. He honed his craft at USF. Now, he’ll have the chance to realize his dream of becoming a professional baseball player.
Kerkering was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies with the 152nd overall pick in the 5th round of the MLB Draft on Monday afternoon.
The redshirt sophomore right-hander spent much of his afternoon glued to his computer and phone at home with family as he fielded calls from his agent about potential landing spots.
Though some anxiety began to creep in as the 5th round rolled along, Kerkering eventually got the call he’s been dreaming about since he first started playing Little League.
“My agent told me I would probably be picked between Rounds 4-7 and to stay by my phone during that time,” he said.
“I knew it was coming after I had a phone call from my agent (Monday afternoon), but it was still pretty cool seeing my name pop up. It was like a little-kid moment.”
The chaos only started Monday for Kerkering, though.
The 21-year-old prospect said he relaxed with his family and watched the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night, but the next morning was all business.
Kerkering has been fielding calls from the Phillies and his agent, has booked a flight to Philadelphia and will undergo medical evaluations before officially signing his contract with the organization, he said.
Then, the fun can begin.
Kerkering said he isn’t sure where he will first be assigned with Philadelphia, or what his role would be, either.
“I think that’s still an unknown right now,” said Kerkering regarding pitching as a starter or in relief at the professional level. “We’re still figuring that out. They want to get me up there and run me through some medical tests and evaluations first.
“I think it’s a great place for me. I know they need relief pitchers, so hopefully that can help me move up through the system faster.”
Even though Kerkering has the talent and experience that many MLB talent evaluators crave, the soon-to-be former Bull didn’t have his best statistical season this past spring.
Kerkering went 5-7 with a 5.72 ERA, but showed significant progression in his game, according to scouts and MLB Draft experts. If you dig a little deeper into his stats — like a team-high 67 2/3 innings and 91 strikeouts to just 19 walks — the appeal becomes clear to see.
After going unranked and undrafted out of Venice High, Kerkering said his best bet to become a pro was at USF.
“Billy Mohl has coached, I think, like 21 guys who have made it to professional baseball,” Kerkering said of USF’s head baseball coach. “Just seeing the success they have with developing pitchers, and how they get guys to pro ball, it was kind of a no-brainer for me.”
Kerkering is the 14th pitcher (21st player) to be drafted out of USF since 2015 when Mohl joined the program as a then-pitching coach.
Entering the draft, Kerkering was ranked as the No. 204 prospect according to MLB.com, and was projected as a Day 2 selection by some other draft sites, too.
“Kerkering does a nice job of hiding the ball and creating some deception with his delivery,” his prospect profile reads on MLB.com. “And while his overall command needs to improve, he’s done a better job of finding the strike zone than he did in 2021. A team taking him at some point on Day 2 of the Draft might want to give him a chance to start, but there’s a pretty good chance he lands in a bullpen, where that slider could really play.”
The two-time state champion pitcher with Venice added several miles per hour to his fastball — going from 88-90 to 96-98 — while also adding even more revolutions per minute to an already impressive slider.
Last month at the MLB Draft Combine, Kerkering’s slider registered five of the top 10 pitches with the most spin among all prospects who participated.
Now, it’s only a matter of time before Kerkering can test his newfound skills at the professional level.
