PUNTA GORDA – By the time anyone reads this, T.J. Luther will already be gone.
Early Thursday morning, Luther was scheduled to leave on a jet plane to … well … join the New York Jets.
Wednesday evening, though, the Arcadia native and Port Charlotte High alumnus received a uniquely local sendoff from the community across the bridge.
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, an ever-expanding group of New Jersey transplants living in Charlotte County, gave Luther a sendoff loaded with gifts geared toward making his move to the Garden State a little easier.
While the New York Jets are associated with the Big Apple, the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes are adamant in pointing out the team plays across the state line in their ancestral back yard.
Luther, who was signed as a priority undrafted free agent, received a three-year deal from the Jets. With his immediate future determined, the women of the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes promptly gave him a crash course in Jersey accents and instructions for using the trains to get wherever he needs to be.
Among the gifts were a guidebook and a large pack of handwarmers. Luther’s father, Virgil, and his two younger brothers, Sam and Tyrell, joined in the festivities.
After the gifts were given and the cookies eaten, it was picture time. Luther’s Port Charlotte Bandits coach, Shea Davis, arrived just before the end to deliver a travel pillow for Thursday’s flight.
It has been a whirlwind for Luther since the NFL draft ended this past Saturday. Luther went into the draft weekend knowing he would have a landing spot with the Jets if he went undrafted.
So, he tried not to pay attention to the draft.
“I was kind of focused in on myself,” he said. “I was working out and just doing the usual thing, hanging with my family, talking it up, trying to keep my mind off it. I didn’t want to stress over it too much.”
Soon after Mr. Irrelevant was selected, Luther’s phone rang.
“My agent was telling me the Jets were loving me but they were kind of quiet about it because they didn’t want anyone to know, any other teams,” Luther said. “They were playing chess, not checkers.”
New York zeroed in on Luther after his stellar fifth-year senior season at Gardner-Webb, were he was among the nation’s leaders in receiving yardage (1,166) and could potentially make an immediate impact in the return game.
He returned punts in 2021 and in 2020 while playing for Wofford, he ripped off a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
But his sterling final year at Gardner-Webb essentially matched his career numbers heading into the season.
“I wouldn’t say anything was different,” Luther said. “It was more so me just staying healthy and going through the process. I kind of felt like I always had it in me, but I just couldn’t do it. Something always came up, but I just thank God for this moment.”
With the contract wrapped up in short order on Saturday afternoon, all that was left for Luther to do were things like Wednesday’s gathering.
“Since then, it’s been a lot of meetings and greetings and chilling with my family and other people who came around and were with me through the process,” he said.
When he gets to camp, Luther said he’s eager to break out a pen – perhaps the Florida pen gifted him by the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes – and begin marking up the Jets’ voluminous playbook.
“I’m ready for that. I love football and I can really dive into the books,” he said. “I like breaking down playbooks like that, really getting to know it and make sense of it.”
Another very common thing Luther has been reminded of is the fact he’ll be in camp alongside future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It’s a pretty cool thing, but Luther said he’ll mainly just drill down and control the controllables.
“I’m just looking forward to going up there and just showing them me, and what I’ve got,” he said. “Hopefully they really love me and give me the respect. I’m up there and I’m going to give them the same respect and hopefully we’ll get things rolling.”
It there was on minor tinge of regret, it was that his mother – Virginia, but known to all in the Port Charlotte community as “Mama” Luther – passed away in 2019 and was not there to see Luther become the first of his family to graduate from college and sign a professional contract.
“Mom and dad always harped on us about getting our degree so no one can take that away from you and I’m thankful I got that,” he said. “Growing up as a kid, you dream about the NFL, dream about giving your mom the house she wanted and that was definitely one of my dreams. I would love to see her face right about now, but I know she’s up above looking down on me.”
