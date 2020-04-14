As a sophomore at Port Charlotte High, Shacquille "Shaq" Williams was on a stagnant path.
He knew a string of bad choices had muddied his future and believed people around the school quickly dismissed him as a bad apple without knowing the hardships that sent him stumbling down that road.
"I was bouncing around to different aunts and uncles and cousins houses, just couldn't get it together," he said. "I was cutting classes, skipping school. It was more of what was going on at home. Things at home weren't the best."
Then he found football.
He believes football has given him a sense of purpose and belonging, providing structure and a much-desired family atmosphere for a kid that had spent years yearning for a steady home.
Williams' life could've continued to tailspin, but football lifted him up, helped him earn a degree from a Division-I school and now has him on the doorstep of the NFL.
"It's a surreal thing just for me to be sitting here," Williams said via webcam on Monday. "Even to have a shot at the NFL or getting a scholarship to college, I never thought I'd be doing that. It's something I'm still trying to process because I never thought I would do it given everything I've been through."
Williams played on the Pirates' JV squad as a freshman, but was kicked off the team for behavior issues. He decided he didn’t want to play football anymore and sat out his sophomore season.
While his peers may have just seen the surface of a troubled kid, most had little understanding of where that pain and aggression stemmed from. In reality, it was a cry for help.
"I look back at it now and I feel like it was more of getting somebody to notice me, somebody to ask me what was wrong. Somebody to talk to," Williams said.
Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman — in his first year with the program — soon crossed paths with Williams and urged him to rejoin the team.
Ingman talked to Williams every day at school. He had just left a grad assistant position with Auburn University and said Williams’ size was similar to some of the Tigers players.
Consistent conversation was the first step in earning Williams' trust.
“He was really consistent and that's what got to me," said Williams, who admits he can be standoffish with people he doesn’t know. "This guy just got here, doesn't really know who I am, but every day he wants to have a conversation with me. I didn't know why, but I gave it a shot."
Though Williams was warming up to the idea, he was still hesitant until he was met with a choice.
As his behavior continued to get out of hand, Ingman helped orchestrate a deal to keep him in school. He could either go to a 45-day alternative school, or play football and stay at Port Charlotte.
“A lot of folks told me not to waste my time with him,” Ingman said. “A lot of folks said he was going to get in trouble and get kicked off the team. But they gave me a shot with him. Initially he was quiet, but soon he was one of the first guys there and last ones to leave the field. He loved the game.”
From that point, with some hiccups, Williams began to flourish, not only as a dominant offensive lineman, but as a student as well.
Football instinctively became his outlet. He could unleash all of his frustration on the field rather than in the classroom.
“There were a lot of situations at home that I could take out on the field,” Williams said. “I was able to shut my mind off. I was trying to get away from things that I was going through.”
Before long, he and current offensive line coach and former player Jace Norus evolved into one of the most daunting offensive line duos the program had ever seen.
The Pirates went 10-2 during Williams’ senior year and secured the first playoff wins in school history, utilizing their go-to play called “left back”, a power run play off the hips of their two stud linemen.
“His specialty is down blocking so if he has his paws on you, you have two options: either you're in a fight for your life, or you're on skates," Norus said. "You could tell right from the beginning that he had a nastiness about him. It allowed him to channel his emotions and he carried that swagger onto the field."
By the end of the season, Williams began garnering national attention. He was the 54th best offensive lineman in the state for his class and soon coaches from Notre Dame and USF were on the Pirates practice field.
“It was pretty incredible to watch him flourish," Ingman said. "So many people didn't believe he'd even graduate high school. He went from bouncing around school getting in trouble to Notre Dame being on our practice field in a year.”
The attention was eye-opening to Williams, who had never thought of continuing football outside of Port Charlotte.
But his grades weren’t strong enough to go straight to a Division I school and he was forced to graduate late and go the junior college route to solidify his standing.
He spent a year at Vermillion Community College in Minnesota and then transferred to Dodge City Community College and played on the defensive line.
When he came back home, the hunt for the right Division I program began. There was certainly interest in a 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman, but fit was important to Williams.
UCF and Louisiana-Lafayette were interested, but Florida International won Williams’ trust and offered him a scholarship.
For the next three years, he redshirted his first season, Williams bolstered the Panthers’ line, starting four games as a junior and eight as a senior on an offensive line that allowed the third-fewest sacks in FIU history.
While there, he was able to reconnect with a few other former Charlotte County athletes, including defensive back Stan Thomas-Oliver III from Charlotte High.
The two became close friends. The friendly jabs of their high school rivalry gave them an instant bond, which has remained with both of them now as the NFL draft nears.
“Though he's a giant, he's a comedian," Thomas-Oliver III said. "Me and Shaq have a big brother, little brother relationship. Every time we see each other in the locker room we argue who's better Port Charlotte or Charlotte. You can talk to him about anything."
Williams earned his degree in December, an accomplishment few people, including Williams himself, would’ve predicted before his junior year at Port Charlotte.
With his degree in hand, he now has set his sights on the NFL Draft.
Being selected would be validation not only for his football career, but his journey as a man.
Football, along with his growing group of supporters, gave him the opportunity to rewrite his story and charge down a new, brighter course. Without it, he questions where he might be today.
“I would honestly break down and cry," Williams said of being drafted. "Everything I've been through, I try to not only make certain people around me proud, but myself proud as well. I still doubt myself and to be able to say that I made it, it's a big moment for me."
