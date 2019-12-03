Everything was business as usual for Alex Muse when he woke up Tuesday morning.
But within hours, the Jacksonville University freshman and former Charlotte High quarterback's plans for the next four years changed completely as the school announced it is discontinuing its football program effective immediately.
The school announced the decision Tuesday morning after spending more than a year exploring "a variety of options designed to strengthen the entire Athletics Department and position the program for long-term growth and success," according to a release from the school.
NEWS | Jacksonville University Discontinues Footballhttps://t.co/ZgrYOoT3Mj— Jacksonville Dolphins (@JAX_Dolphins) December 3, 2019
The university has participated in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League since 1998 and went 3-9 this year under fourth-year coach Ian Shields.
Muse, who was in line to compete for the starting quarterback job as a sophomore after redshirting this season, said the team was called in for a meeting this morning. When the staff relayed the news, Muse said about half the players just got up and left.
"Shocked. I've never been more shocked," Muse said. "You go to a meeting and find out your whole life just changed. I was at a complete loss for words. You instantly just start thinking of what's next. It's definitely scary because I had a very good thing here, and now it's just gone."
The school has said it plans to offer full scholarships to the affected athletes who decide to stay until graduation, but Muse would rather continue to pursue football.
The former Sun Preps Player of the Year, along with the majority of his teammates, will now look to see what opportunity lie ahead. Many players have already entered the transfer portal and announced their open recruitment via social media.
Muse has begun piecing together highlights from his senior year with the Tarpons where he totaled 1,550 yards and 23 touchdowns as a dual-threat QB. But since he redshirted this past season, he has no game highlights from his time with the Dolphins, just practice film.
https://t.co/cTWlg72e2y check me out 😁 Dual threat🤽🏻♂️— Alex (@AlexMuse6) December 3, 2019
Though he would've rather stayed with the program and players he had built relationships with over the past year, Muse is excited for what the future holds.
"It sucks, but I'm almost excited about it," Muse said. "It's a blessing in disguise. I hope it all works out. The plan is to get somewhere else and just grind. I have to be patient and see what comes to me and hopefully end up in a better situation."
