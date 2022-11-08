Nearly five years removed from leading Venice to a state championship, little has changed when it comes to Bryce Carpenter, the quarterback.
His role with Coastal Carolina couldn’t be more different.
A backup to Grayson McCall since the 2020 season, Carpenter has made the most of limited opportunities.
After totaling more than 4,000 yards of offense and 64 touchdowns in his senior year at Venice, Carpenter hasn’t been asked to shoulder that type of load at the next level.
Though he is now a change-of-pace player, Carpenter is proving invaluable for an 8-1 Chanticleers team receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll.
The fifth-year grad student helped to get the offense going this past Thursday against Appalachian State with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gravette for a 14-7 first-quarter lead.
He finished with eight rushes for 30 yards, most of which came when McCall briefly exited with an ankle injury in the third quarter.
Carpenter has played in all nine games this season, completing 2-of-4 passes for 31 yards and a touchdown with 27 rushes for 80 yards and a touchdown.
“Anything that I can do to come in to help our offense, to help our team win, I wanna do,” Carpenter said in the postgame presser last week. “Whether that’s on offense, special teams. Whatever I can do to help this team win.
“I’ll go out there and do anything coach wants me to do. It doesn’t matter to me.”
After re-entering to finish off the 35-28 win, McCall is currently listed as day-to-day.
If McCall can’t play this Saturday against Southern Miss, Carpenter would likely start in his place.
“If I’m able to go in there and provide something, a running element, or whatever that may be, if that takes some pressure off Grayson, or if the defense has to adjust for it, that can only help him,” Carpenter said last week.
“Grayson played an unbelievable game tonight and he’s a beast. But if I can do anything I can, I want to do that.”
Here’s how other former Sun Preps athletes played this past week:
2022 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Everett Baker (Lemon Bay) Southeastern freshman OL, Logan Ballard (Venice) Seton Hill freshman LB, Riley Cleary (Venice) Tennessee Martin freshman OL, Nazir Gilchrist (DeSoto County) Tusculum University freshman RB, Jason Hogan (Lemon Bay) Utica University freshman RB, Dylon Manganelli (Venice) Southeastern University freshman OL, Maverick Menzer (Charlotte) University of West Florida OL, Martin Ramos (Venice) Berry College freshman LB, David Raney (Venice) Navy freshman OL, Myles Weston (Venice) Mercer freshman DB
Bye week: DJ Escort (Venice) Murray State freshman RB, Omari Hayes (Venice) Florida Atlantic freshman WR, Aaron Pasick (Lemon Bay) Keiser University freshman, Jayshon Platt (Venice) Florida Atlantic freshman WR
Austin Bray (Venice) — Tennessee Martin freshman TE
Has played in all nine games for the 5-4 Skyhawks, including this past weekend’s 44-27 loss to Kennesaw State, but has not recorded any stats.
Makhete Gueye (Venice) — Louisville freshman OL
Still a relative newcomer to football, Gueye made his collegiate debut this past weekend in a 34-10 win over James Madison.
Alex Perry (Port Charlotte) — University of Hawaii freshman WR
Perry made his collegiate football debut this past weekend, recording two receptions for 19 yards in a 35-13 loss to Fresno State for the 2-8 Rainbow Warriors.
2021 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Colin Blazek (Venice) Ball State freshman QB, Abel Marquez Jr. (Port Charlotte) UT Martin redshirt freshman OL, Ethan Mort (Venice) UCF redshirt freshman OL, Henry Schouten (Lemon Bay) Bentley University freshman LB, Weston Wolff (Venice) Maryland sophomore TE
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State sophomore CB
Recorded four tackles (three solo) in a 23-15 win over Illinois this past weekend.
Through nine games played, Brantley has 41 tackles (20 solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and six pass breakups.
Kiemar Richardson — (DeSoto County) Georgia Military College sophomore defensive end
Richardson played in a 24-21 win over College of DuPage this past weekend, but the team did not post defensive stats.
2020 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Garrett French (Venice) UCF redshirt sophomore TE, Thomas Shrader (Venice) Florida State redshirt sophomore OL
Malakai Menzer (Charlotte) — Florida State redshirt sophomore DL
Has played in all nine games for the 6-3 Seminoles, including this past weekend’s 45-3 thumping of Miami. Menzer has not recorded any stats this season.
Malachi Wideman (Venice) — Jackson State redshirt junior WR
Coming back slow from an academic suspension, Wideman recorded one receptions for three yards in this past week’s 41-14 win over Texas Southern for 9-0 Jackson State.
In three games played, Wideman has three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.
2019 Graduating Class
Did Not Play: Zach Fryar (Venice) UTEP redshirt junior TE, Marlem Louis (Venice) Richmond redshirt junior DL, Caden Marcum (Port Charlotte) Valdosta State junior OL, Zack Sessa (Venice) USF sophomore K
Bye week: Nick Giacolone (Venice) New Mexico State redshirt sophomore LB, Sam Whitney (Venice) Furman University senior WR
Enzo Anthony (Venice) — Virginia Tech redshirt junior LS
Has handled snaps on kicking opportunities in nine games for the 2-7 Hokies, including this past weekend’s 28-27 loss to Georgia Tech.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown senior DB
Carr recorded one assisted tackle in a 38-24 loss to Saint Francis (PA).
Carr has played in nine games, recording six tackles (four solo) for the 2-7 Hoyas.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF sophomore OL
Hall has started all nine games on the offensive line for the 1-8 Bulls this season, including a 54-28 loss to Temple on Saturday.
Ashar Thomas (Charlotte) — Concordia University Wisconsin junior RB
Thomas had his best game of the season this past weekend, rushing 24 times for 161 yards and catching one pass for three yards with two touchdowns and one lost fumble.
Thomas also returned one kickoff for five yards in the 45-21 win over Wisconsin Luther.
Through four games, Thomas has rushed 56 times for 341 yards (6.1 yards per rush) and has caught four passes for 59 yards with six touchdowns.
Chase Watter (Charlotte) — Webber International University junior DL
Watter was all around the ball this past weekend in a 59-20 loss to Saint Thomas University as he recorded 10 assisted tackles.
Watter has played in seven games, recording 25 tackles (seven solo), three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt sophomore QB
Wolff completed 24-of-46 passes for 198 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in a 12-0 loss to Marshall this past weekend.
In nine starts, Wolff has completed 179-of-316 passes for 2,203 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.
2018 Graduating Class
Did not play: Derek McCormick (Port Charlotte) Louisiana Monroe sophomore K
Bye week: TJ Luther (Port Charlotte) Gardner-Webb graduate student WR/KR
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina super senior QB
Threw his first touchdown pass of the season, finishing with 1-of-1 passing for 31 yards and a score along with eight rushes for 30 yards in a 35-28 win over App State this past week.
This season, Carpenter has completed 2-of-4 passes for 31 yards and a touchdown while rushing 27 times for 80 yards and another score.
Justin Holloway (Venice) — Ohio University redshirt senior LS
Has played in nine games, including this past week’s 45-21 win over Buffalo in a 6-3 season for the Bobcats.
Nick Torres (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe junior LB
Played, but did not record any stats in a 31-30 win over Texas State this past weekend for the 3-6 Warhawks.
Torres has recorded two tackles (one solo) through nine games played this season.
2017 Graduating Class
Pop Bush (Port Charlotte) — New Hampshire graduate student S
Bush made two tackles (one solo) and recorded a pass breakup in a 40-34 loss to Richmond this past weekend.
In nine games played, Bush has made 40 tackles (20 solo) with 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and four pass breakups.
Devyn McCormick (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe fifth-year P
McCormick punted three times for 143 yards (47.7 yards per punt), with a long punt of 51 yards and one punt that settled inside the opponents’ 20-yard-line this past weekend against Texas State.
Through nine games, McCormick has punted 46 times for 2,025 yards (44 yards per punt) with a long punt of 62 yards, three touchbacks, 11 punts inside the 20-yard-line and 12 punts over 50-plus yards.
Nirion Washington (DeSoto County) — University of Charleston senior DB
Washington came up big for the Golden Eagles this past Saturday, making two tackles (one solo) while breaking up four passes and coming up with an interception returned for 59 yards to seal a 22-19 win over Wheeling University.
In just three games played, Washington has recorded nine tackles (six solo) with six pass breakups and two interceptions.
Tommy Zozus (Charlotte) — UConn graduate student LS
Played, but did not record any stats in a 27-10 win over UMass this past Friday for the 5-5 Huskies.
