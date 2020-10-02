FORT MYERS — Carter Lane threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Fort Myers High football team handed Charlotte its first loss of the season, 21-9, Friday at Edison Stadium.
Fort Myers’ defense was the difference as it held Charlotte to nine points despite an atrocious kicking game that gave Charlotte great field position all night. But the Tarpons could not take advantage, committing two turnovers deep in enemy territory.
Zemare Harvin scored on a 5-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to break the ice. After a Charlotte field goal, Lane scored in the final minute of the first half to make it 14-3.
Lane threw to Damani Brown to start the third quarter to make it 21-3 for Fort Myers (2-1) before John Busha found John Gamble for Charlotte’s only touchdown.
Key plays: Lane’s 46-yarder to Damian Pierre set up Fort Myers’ second touchdown at the end of the first half to make it 14-3. Two fumbles deep in Green Wave territory didn’t help Charlotte.
Key stats: Fort Myers scored first on a 16-play, 93-yard drive. Charlotte got the ball on punts three times inside the Fort Myers red zone, but only came away with nine points as a result. Charlotte managed just 170 yards of total offense. Harvin rushed for 82 yards to lead Fort Myers.
What it means: Charlotte was mortal in losing for the first time this season while missing opportunity after opportunity, while Fort Myers gains some more mojo after losing its season opener.
Quote: “You can’t make mistakes with a team like that. I can’t tell you how many times we got the ball on their end of the field and didn’t capitalize. It’s heartbreaking.” Charlotte coach Wade Taylor
