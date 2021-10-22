PUNTA GORDA – Fort Myers blocked a potential game-winning field goal in the final seconds Friday, stunning the Charlotte Tarpons 16-14 in a wild and unpredictable finish.
The Tarpons (4-3) controlled the entire second half, running the ball effectively and erasing a 10-0 halftime deficit. After taking a 14-10 lead and running the clock down to 1:56 in the fourth, Fort Myers started their drive at their own 15-yard line.
On the second play of the drive, senior quarterback Carson Esposito swung a pass out wide to Greg Delaine. Delaine raced down the sideline, side-stepping a pair of tacklers before cutting to the center of the field and taking it 77 yards for a touchdown.
Charlotte got the ball back at their own 37-yard line with 1:13 to play. On the second play of the drive, Tarpons quarterback Keon Jones scrambled left and connected with Brady Hall on 39-yard pass that was called back due to an illegal shift.
Jones persevered, completing two key passes to erase the penalty yardage and convert a fourth down. After two more completions, Tyler Amaral took the field for a potential 43-yard field goal.
Holder Logan James bobbled the snap, and Fort Myers celebrated a game they thought they won. However, the officials called a personal foul on the Green Wave, putting the ball well within field goal range. After an offside call on Fort Myers, Amaral lined up a 25-yard field goal attempt from the left hash.
The Green Wave rushed hard from the ends and blocked the field goal, sealing a dramatic 16-14 win.
Key Plays: In a scoreless game late in the first quarter, Esposito laced a pass left — finding Ranod Smith on a deep wheel route. Smith caught the pass at the 5-yard line, beating the Charlotte defensive back to the pylon for a 32-yard touchdown to give the Green Wave a 7-0 lead.
Key Stats: The officials took full control of the game, calling over 25 penalties and making the game unwatchable at times. It was only fitting that the final drive was decimated and jump-started by penalties.
Charlotte ran for over 300 yards on the night, including over 120 yards from Troi McClary.
What it Means: Fort Myers is now a favorite to get one of the top at-large berths for the district playoffs. Charlotte is still very much in the mix — but has some work to do with home games against Ida Baker and Riverview still on the schedule.
