So far this school year, local schools have produced state golf, wrestling and cross country teams along with a state champion weightlifter, a final four football, volleyball and most recently two girls soccer teams.
The success of this year’s athletes has far exceeded last year’s and it’s not over yet.
Two of the three remaining girls basketball teams were eliminated on Tuesday, but Imagine still remains as they vie for a final four appearance on Friday.
Joining them in that hunt will be four boys basketball teams that open region play tonight. Charlotte, Port Charlotte, DeSoto County and Community Christian will all continue their seasons with the Pirates and Bulldogs hosting and Tarpons and Mustangs traveling.
Here’s our scouting report:
No. 5 Charlotte vs. No. 4 Dunbar
Records: Tarpons (19-8), Tigers (20-5)
Best wins: Charlotte — defeated Fort Myers by 10, Port Charlotte (twice), Riverdale (twice) and the 2018 Virginia state champs in Gate City at the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout. Dunbar — defeated Riverdale and won the district title with a double-overtime thriller against Lehigh.
Potential second round: Winner plays winner of East Lake/Lehigh. Both teams would host Lehigh, travel against East Lake.
Outlook: Few teams have the size to match up with Charlotte’s wall of forwards, but Dunbar might at least come close.
Senior 6-foot-7 center Caleb Snowden was a big reason why the Tigers were able to fend off Lehigh last week, earning a key block late. He is a strong rim protector and will try and keep Charlotte out of the paint.
The Tigers have lots of athleticism and love to press to try and throw teams out of rhythm.
On the Tarpons’ end, Tre Carroll played the best game of his career, scoring a school-record 48 points in the district championship, but it made little difference as the Tarpons failed to find scoring outside of him.
Getting the likes of John Gamble and Tyrik Gainer involved while also limiting turnovers will be key to moving on.
No. 4 Port Charlotte vs. No. 5 Tampa-Blake
Records: Pirates (16-9), Blake (22-5)
Best wins: Port Charlotte — defeated Riverdale, Gate City, Lehigh and Mariner in the district title game. Blake — defeated Jesuit, 11th ranked team in 5A and Tampa Prep.
Potential second round: Winner plays Clearwater/Mariner. Both would travel to Clearwater, host Mariner.
Outlook: Both teams are young and Blake is lead by a pair of electric sophomore.
The Yellow Jackets feature two 6-foot-4 scorers in Emanuel Sharp Jr. (32 ppg) and Anthony Davis Jr. (16 ppg). They are a offensive team averaging 70 points per game, but face a traditionally stingy Pirate defense that’s only allowing 47 points.
The Pirates have been able to win games in a variety of ways. They’ve won with offense, and won often with defense. The key is getting Logan Rogers going early. When he is hitting shots, the offense typically does well.
Rogers plus the elevated play of Gerald Robinson and Alex Perry have allowed the Pirates to make a postseason push and avenge three straight years of district heartbreak.
No. 3 DeSoto County vs. No. 6 Astronaut
Records: Bulldogs (13-11), War Eagles (20-6)
Best wins: DeSoto County — defeated Teneroc in the district title game, Port Charlotte to end regular season. Astronaut — defeated Cocoa and Booker.
Potential second round: Winner plays Cocoa/Booker. DeSoto would host Booker, travel to Cocoa.
Outlook: DeSoto overcame a 2-8 start to the year, finishing 10-3 on its way to its first district championship since 2007.
Getting scoring from a variety of players, DeSoto doesn’t rely on just one guy. In the district title game, Ethan Redden was the leader, scoring a team-high 19 points in the win.
But Kiemar Richardson, Nazir Gilchrist and Tyreese Prince also scored at least 14.
Astronaut gets the majority of its 60 points per game from 6-foot-5 junior Jace Carter, who tallies 21 points and 9 rebounds per game.
No. 1 First Baptist Academy vs. No. 8 Community Christian
Records: Lions (20-7), Mustangs (16-11)
Best wins: FBA — defeated the Mustangs, Evangelical Christian for the district title and Mariner. Comm. Christian — defeated DeSoto County, buzzer against Lemon Bay, Sarasota Christian.
Potential second round: Winner plays Zephyrhills Christian/Evangelical Christian. Mustangs would travel either way.
Outlook: Taking down First Baptist is no easy task, but the Mustangs have a knack for knocking down barriers.
Leading the charge for Community Christian late in the year has been Ethan Bray, who is playing the best basketball of his career. He’s notched multiple triple doubles in the second half of the season and consistently leads in scoring.
He’s paired with big man Brandon Hill, who scored 17 points in the district title game and 18 in the semis. Sophomore Lucas Rivera has hit a few big time 3s toward the end of the year.
FBA is led by senior Peyton Urbancic, who averages 17 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Slowing him down is step one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.