NORTH PORT — It wasn’t quite exactly how they might have pictured it, but four North Port High athletes had the chance to celebrate their commitments to play college sports on Thursday evening.
In front of coaches, friends and family at Beef O’ Brady’s baseball players Jayson Zmejkoski and Trace Christmas signed to play for Thomas University in Georgia while football players Taylor Willis (Brevard College) and John-Victor Oliveira (West Virginia State University) also made their commitments official.
Though these athletes have missed several important moments of their senior year — prom, graduation and other fun memories — Thursday night’s signing was a way to send them off after four years of hard work as Bobcats.
“The hardest part has been not socializing,” Zmejkoski said of the final few months of his time in high school. “But tonight we got to get out a little and see our coaches, teachers and family. They were there for us and helped us get to this point.”
“It definitely feels better than signing by yourself,” Christmas added.
For Zmejkoski and Christmas, the road to Thomas University began in the offseason when they attended a showcase in Thomasville, Georgia after some urging from former teammate Ethan Krizen — who now plays for Thomas.
The two Bobcats received offers soon after the showcase and have been committed ever since.
“It shows us that our kids are going off and they’re doing well enough that their coaches want more of our guys,” Bobcat baseball coach Miles Mayer said of Zmejkoski and Christmas following Krizen to Thomas.
“(Zmejkoski and Christmas) are hard-working, respectful kids who have listened the past four years and they want to work. Despite all of this going on, they’re working hard in a baseball academy at that’s what it takes at the next level.”
Zmejkoski played shortstop for the Bobcats, leading the team with a .429 batting average through 11 games this season while Christmas, a catcher, had to sit out the first and only weeks of the season with a broken ankle.
Willis was a bit of a do-it-all player for the North Port football team — rushing, receiving and playing defense for the Bobcats this past year. When it was all said and done, Willis rushed 6 times for 26 yards, caught 4 passes for 25 yards and made 17 tackles in just six games. Fortunately for the senior, he earned his first offer a few months ago from Brevard and jumped at the opportunity.
“It’s a blessing,” he said shortly after signing his National Letter of Intent. “I grew up wanting to do this, so it means a lot.”
After signing to play football for Urbana University on National Signing Day in February, Oliveira had to restart his recruitment this past month when the school announced the closure of its campus.
The Bobcats’ starting kicker for the past three years, he hit 28-of-30 extra point attempts. And despite not making a field goal this past season, he converted 7-of-11 when healthy as a junior and 5-of-5 as a sophomore.
But it didn’t take long for him to find a new home, with Bobcats coaches calling up contacts at the college football level. In a matter of weeks, Oliveira secured a scholarship to kick for West Virginia State.
“It’s a good feeling because now you don’t have to worry anymore,” he said as his peers nodded in agreement. “You have something that’s secure and you have somewhere to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.