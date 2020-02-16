Four local high school basketball teams played for district championships this past Friday and even though just two of those teams actually won, all four will advance to regionals.
The Florida High School Athletic Association released its regional tournament bracket for boys basketball on Sunday with local teams learning their seeding and schedule.
The regional playoffs will open with the quarterfinals round on Thursday, with all local teams playing at 7 p.m.
No. 3 seed DeSoto County: The Bulldogs beat Tenoroc, 72-67, in the district title game and will host No. 6 seed Astronaut High School (Titusville).
No. 4 seed Port Charlotte: After holding on to beat Mariner, 56-50, in the district final on Friday, the Pirates will host No. 5 seed Howard H. Blake High School (Tampa).
No. 5 seed Charlotte: Even though a school-record 48 points by Tre Carroll wasn’t enough to avoid a 82-70 loss to Fort Myers in the district championship, Charlotte will advance to regionals. The Tarpons will play at No. 4 seed Dunbar.
No. 8 seed Community Christian: The Mustangs snuck into the regional playoffs despite losing, 71-55, to Bayshore Christian in the district final last week. They will play at No. 1 seed First Baptist Academy.
