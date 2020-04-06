While athletics across the country remain suspended this spring, the Florida High School Athletic Association has extended that leave of absence into the fall for some Manatee County football coaches.
According to multiple reports, and first reported by the Sarasota Herald Tribune, the FHSAA has suspended and fined four coaches from three Manatee County schools for their efforts to recruit students from a nearby middle school. Each school self-reported the issue to the FHSAA after athletic directors and principals were made aware of the visit.
According to the report, “the coaches and the three schools violated various bylaws and policies in connection with visits in the summer of 2019 by Lincoln Memorial Academy football players and coaches.”
“Take a school like Heron Creek Middle School in North Port for instance,” Venice athletic director Pete Dombroski said. "You couldn’t bring them to Venice and try to entice them to come to your school. You can tell them about your program, but the rule is you can’t try to influence them from coming to your school. It has to be informational. And that’s where I think it got lost.”
The three high schools found in violation — Manatee, Palmetto and Lakewood Ranch — each had its head coach suspended for at least four regular season games as well as a $5,000 fine to be taken out of their salaries. Practices are not included in the suspensions.
The violations reportedly stemmed from summer visits to each high school by about 30 students from Lincoln Memorial Academy, a middle school in Palmetto.
While the visits alone broke FHSAA policy, it was also found that Yusuf Shakir (Manatee head coach), Dennis Stallard (Manatee special teams coach) and Dave Marino (Palmetto head coach) made “urging, enticing or pressuring statements/acts to Lincoln Academy students…” that was captured on a video posted to Facebook Live, according to reports.
West was not found to have made any of those statements as he reportedly told whoever was filming to “cut the camera” just two minutes into the video. He was punished because he “scheduled and conducted an athletic tour to the Lincoln Academy students.”
The suspensions and fines highlight just how difficult it can be at times to walk the fine line of promoting the sport of football without encouraging an athlete to come play for their school.
“Coach Marino and coach West, I’m buddies with them and I feel bad for them,” said Venice coach John Peacock, who is no stranger to the FHSAA’s rules after he was suspended and fined for a recruiting violation in the spring of 2017. “I feel bad for their kids. I don’t think they meant to be malicious about it. I think it was more of an issue where they might not have understood the rules.
“I don’t think they truly knew the rules, because if they did, I don’t think they would have recorded it.”
The Hurricanes and Mustangs, who play in District 7A-10 with Sarasota and Venice, will have an uphill battle for the district as they will be without their coaches for roughly half the season, pending any appeals. And it could be some time before the FHSAA meets on any appeals, as it has put any in-person meetings on hold during the outbreak of the coronavirus.
“Well, for sure,” said Peacock when asked if the suspensions of Shakir and West would make the path to another district title any easier.
“Obviously that would be a blow to any program when you have something like that take place.”
