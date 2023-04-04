Port Charlotte High on Tuesday took a slightly different route with its latest group of letter-of-intent signings.
In the past, the school’s media center was the site for the events, but since the place is just an empty shell in the wake of Hurricane Ian, awaiting its turn for reconstruction, the event moved to the school’s main gymnasium.
There, Bryce Thayer, Bryanna Griffiths, Ethan Zylstra and Michael Weidner signed on the line to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
Here’s a look at each of Tuesday’s signings:
BRYCE THAYER
Thayer became just the second Pirate in school history to sign for fencing, following in his brother’s footsteps to Incarnate Word. Jake is graduating this year, but Bryce said his older brother will still be nearby as he pursues his next steps in the sport.
Jake is also responsible for keeping Bryce motivated. During the pandemic, Bryce said he very nearly gave up on the sport.
“That year was really hard for me,” he said. “Before that, I was very into fencing, tournament after tournament, weekend after weekend, but when 2020 hit, I just kind of lost a lot of passion. It was just the motivation because it started becoming like a job or occupation and not my favorite pastime.
“I remember there was a couple of weeks there where I was this close to quitting,” Thayer continued. “But my brother was really on me, saying, ‘I need you to work hard these next two or three years and really open your eyes and see the opportunities fencing gives you in college.”
Thayer rediscovered his passion for the sport, made a few college visits, but his destination seemed apparent.
“UIW’s facility and the coach was great, always nice,” he said. “And there’s my brother. Coach (John) Moreau is like a father to my brother, so I know it would be the same for me.”
Bryce said he doesn’t anticipate rooming with his brother any time soon, but looks forward to having Jake check in on him as he stays near the San Antonio, Texas school’s footprint.
“He’s opening up a club, so he’s going to be in the area,” Thayer said.
The University of the Incarnate Word competes in NCAA Division I and is a member of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation with Stanford, Air Force and UC-San Diego
BRYANNA GRIFFITHS
The girls basketball team’s leading scorer this past season will continue her career at Graceland University.
There was a clear connection to the school for Griffiths – Asia Roper, a former Port Charlotte assistant, is now a volunteer coach at Graceland.
“She and the other assistant coach offered me a position up there and I took it,” Griffiths said.
Griffiths averaged 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds this past season as the Pirates went 18-12 and picked up their third consecutive district title.
She said when she looks back on her time at Port Charlotte, her thoughts are more about the program and teammates than the wins and losses.
“Just all the things that happened this year or in my four years,” she said. “It’s the overcoming and building as a team to get through it all.”
Graceland, located in Lamoni, Iowa, competes in the NAIA’s Heart of America Conference, which produced this year’s national champion, Clarke (Iowa) as well as another Final Four team, Central Methodist (Missouri).
ETHAN ZYLSTRA
Zylstra, the Pirates’ catcher, will continue his baseball career at Midway University.
Located in the Kentucky town of the same name, the NAIA Eagles are currently 18-14 and in the thick of the Mid-South Conference chase.
Zylstra currently leads the Pirates with a .386 batting average and has struck out just once in 14 games. He has three doubles and a triple.
With the college transfer portal wreaking havoc on high school recruiting, Zylstra said he took the process into his own hands.
“I’ve just been emailing colleges, sending film and all that,” he said. “Midway replied and I went on an visit from there. I just loved the place as soon as I got there. They’ve got a new field.”
Like Griffiths, who said it was snowing in Iowa during her recruiting visit, Zylstra got a taste of the cold during his mid-winter visit.
“It was 18 degrees when we first got there,” he said with a laugh.
Currently, the Pirates are 6-8, the record being a reflection of some tough luck and inconsistent play. Zylstra said the team should be able to put something together as district play approaches.
“We definitely have that feeling,” he said. “Last year we went on a win streak. It’s just the little things we need to figure out.”
MICHAEL WEIDNER
The Pirates’ second baseman will take his talents to St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, North Carolina. The Knights are currently 17-14 in the NAIA’s Appalachian Athletic Conference.
Weidner is batting .273 through 14 games this season for the Pirates.
During his recruiting process, Weidner said the Knights’ coaching staff stayed in communication and once he took his visit, he liked what he saw.
“The coaches are real nice, good guys,” he said. “They told me to come out for a visit and when I got there, I got an offer. It was just amazing and I loved everything about it.
Weidner echoed Zylstra’s belief that there remains unfinished business this month at Pirates Cove.
“We’re going to get on a little hot streak before districts,” he said. “We’re going to get going and stun some teams.”
