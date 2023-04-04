PCsignings040523.jpg

Port Charlotte student-athletes (from left to right) Ethan Zylstra, Michael Weidner, Bryce Thayer and Bryanna Griffiths signed their letters of intent on Tuesday to play their respective sports at the next level.

 Patrick Obley

Port Charlotte High on Tuesday took a slightly different route with its latest group of letter-of-intent signings.

In the past, the school’s media center was the site for the events, but since the place is just an empty shell in the wake of Hurricane Ian, awaiting its turn for reconstruction, the event moved to the school’s main gymnasium.


