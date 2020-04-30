North Port senior Wendy Renoit began walking off the track after a preseason track practice, but was called back by teammates for an unexpected honor.
A week before the start of his final track season, one he questioned whether he’d even participate in two years ago, his teammates circled around and informed him that he was selected to serve as a team captain.
Sixteen months prior, he lay immobile on the Bobcats’ football field as paramedics secured his neck before loading him into an ambulance.
His journey back from a gruesome neck injury shaped him in a variety of ways. During his rehab, everything from his work ethic to his leadership qualities emerged stronger than ever as he began to realize his potential.
“It drives me, wanting to be there for my teammates,” Renoit said. “It came as a total surprise. When I first came to North Port and with everything I’ve been through, I never thought I’d be voted captain. It’s been amazing, the support from the community and my friends.”
Renoit remembers the play that set everything in motion and has watched it often since.
In a Sept. 28 game against Lakewood Ranch, Renoit was going in for a routine tackle on a kickoff. As he lowered his body, one of his teammates made contact first, raising the Lakewood Ranch player’s helmet upward as it crashed into Renoit’s.
“It was a pretty violent, full-speed collision. Unfortunately, those things happen,” then North Port coach Brian Hatler said a few days later.
Renoit originally got up after the play as if everything was fine, but after he heard a significant pop, he dropped to the ground.
Renoit never lost feeling in his extremities, but was rushed to the ER and later to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he spent a night after doctors determined he had a stable fracture of his C1 and C6 vertebrae, but no damage to his spinal cord.
“It hurt really bad and I was screaming, rolling on the ground,” Renoit said a week after it happened. “I thought I was gonna be paralyzed and thought I wasn’t gonna be able to do anything else ever.”
For the next four weeks, Renoit was fragile as doctors were concerned that a stumble or wrong motion could have severe consequences. He wore button-up shirts and moved with a walker to minimize risk. Air squats, air kicks and neck rolls also became daily staples of his rehab.
After a little more than a month, Renoit was running again. Though he was done with football and was unable to compete in track as a junior, the desire to get back to running competitively began to grow.
In fact, he was so eager, he made a surprise visit to North Port coach Phu Nguyen’s cross country meeting.
Renoit is a sprinter who runs the 200 and 400 meters. Cross country runs are quite a bit longer, but rebuilding his conditioning was that important to him.
“Wendy was a kid that could barely run two laps,” said Nguyen, who was in the press box when the injury occurred. “I’m like, you know cross country is a 3-mile race, right? He came out and worked his butt off. People look up to him. He was pushing himself and others.”
Nguyen saw a change in Renoit’s work ethic. Though a gifted athlete as a sophomore, Renoit often didn’t make it through full workouts and relied more on natural talent.
That wasn’t the case after the injury. Renoit began helping lead workouts without much pushing from coaches or teammates. What began in cross country, continued into track season.
“Not many people run cross country when they’re not a fast distance runner, but coach told him that it would help his endurance and it showed,” senior runner Alvaro Amaya said. “We all noticed how hard he worked in the offseason. He’s a soft spoken guy, but his work ethic speaks loud.”
Renoit missed his chance at a breakout junior season, but fought to make up for lost time as a senior. In the limited window before the COVID-19 shutdowns stole another year away from him, he was beginning to regain his sophomore form.
He helped lead the 4x400 and 4x200 relay teams to three combined wins and earned two top five finishes in the 200 and 400 meters in his first few meets back.
He hopes to find an opportunity to continue running in college, but with a season and a half missed, offers have been hard to come by.
Even so, the fight doesn’t stop. Given what he’s overcome, it’s just one more obstacle to conquer. For now, he’s just happy to be running again.
“It felt amazing to get back on the track,” Renoit said. “It had been a long wait. The desire to get back drove me through everything.”
