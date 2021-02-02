ENGLEWOOD – On a cold, blustery night, with the season on the line for the Lemon Bay High School boys soccer team, Nick Zidanavicius made good use of that wind at his back.
Zidanavicius saw his 80-yard free kick go over everyone’s heads and into the corner of the net in the 69th minute to give the Manta Rays a 2-1 victory over Booker in the quarterfinals of the District 4A-8 tournament Tuesday.
The improbable goal was the capper of a strange night that proved frustrating for Lemon Bay, which saw numerous opportunities go by the boards.
But when the junior found himself near the sideline with a free kick following a Booker yellow card and felt the wind at his back, he knew what to do.
“My coach told me to take a shot and have our teammates crash the net. I tried to set them up and the next thing I know it’s in the net,” Zidanavicius said.
“Nick’s shot just carried and carried and it was amazing. I can’t ask for more than that,” Lemon Bay coach Mark Hertz said. “With the wind, the ball is hard to judge, but it was a well-placed goal.”
Both teams played fairly even throughout the night, but it was Lemon Bay that got the higher quality shots. In the 16th minute, the Manta Rays caught the Tornadoes off guard as Caleb Reigle took a quick free kick after a foul, fed it to Trayton White, who put the shot past goalkeeper Erick Reynoso for a 1-0 lead.
“We’ve been working on our one-touches as our forwards are moving forward to strike the ball. I was happy with Trayton who put in a quick goal,” Hertz said.
Lemon Bay (8-6-3) was a victim of bad breaks. Moments after the goal, Jordan Garcia hit the post with another shot, and after that, Michael Greggs had a goal disallowed after he was ruled offsides.
Early in the second half, Booker’s Kevin Rebollo was called for a penalty on Lemon Bay’s Liam Porter. However, Reynoso saved the penalty kick to keep it at 1-0 and give the Tornadoes the momentum.
Booker (7-7-3) finally got the payoff in the 55th minute as Royned Karin Olguin put in a free kick from a difficult angle over the head of Alex Johnson to tie the game, also using the wind to steer the ball, and setting up the finish.
“It’s those kind of things that make me old quick. I like how we played, we continued to persevere and we didn’t give up the entire time,” Hertz said.
Booker and Lemon Bay each had 13 shots, with Booker having a 2-1 edge in corner kicks. Booker’s Flavio Laura was happy with his team’s effort despite the heartbreaking finish.
“Mistakes happen. It’s very windy and that was a factor. We did well today. Some of the calls didn’t go our way, but that’s part of the game,” Laura said.
