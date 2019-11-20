+5 BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Tarpons reload with high expectations Losing 34 points and nine rebounds per game from two graduating seniors would be a struggle …

Being a coach for 27 years, Port Charlotte boys basketball coach Kip Rhoten knows what it's like to have to fill voids left by graduating seniors. But he's never had to replace an entire starting five.

Specially not a group that was the driving force behind a 26-2 season.

This season, he isn't alone as many area programs are forced to replace the majority of their starting lineups. It isn't easy and comes with its own hurdles.

And for those that are now thrust into the spotlight, it's a quick learning curve.

"Never the whole five," Rhoten said. "Maybe a few here or there. But it'll be a little different. But when it's all said and done, we're gonna be alright. We might come out the gate a little slow, but come mid-january, we'll be fine."

The Pirates replace seniors Tyler Perry, Alex Romero, Rondell Adderly, Brandon Gainey and Shemar Fleurissant, who had played together for most of their basketball careers. The core of Perry, Romero and Gainey accounted for 57 percent of the Pirates' scoring alone.

Replacing that productivity and chemistry won't be easy, but with returners Logan Rogers, Colby Schmutz, Gerald Robinson and Walter Johnson, who all played decent minutes last year, the next wave is ready for the challenge.

"We have to match what they did," Schmutz said. "We have to do it better. We have to be the leaders now. We took the backseat role last year, but it's our time now."

Though the Pirates may be dealing with the biggest loss from a numbers standpoint, other teams are dealing with the same turnover.

North Port replaces all but one starter from last year, including it's leader in points, assists and rebounds. Though a few players return from last year's varsity squad, forward Nick Passamonte is the only one that played a hefty amount of minutes.

The senior now takes the reigns of the team with hopes he can help ease the transition.

"If we're winning as a team, that's all that matters," Passamonte said. "I'm not gonna try and score 30 every night. As long as we are all touching the ball and finding the open man, we should be good. I think we'll be pretty solid."

The biggest challenge for a team in the Bobcats' situation is gelling as a unit and picking up the schemes. The exciting part is it enables them to alter their identity and push the pace with a different set of skills than past years.

Adding players with speed like the Riley brothers and athleticism like forward Jalen Brown, helps them switch things up.

Though some teams are dealing with this for the first time in a while, Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber knows the situation all too well after losing upward of 19 players over the past two seasons to either transfers or graduation.

But each year he retools the lineup and puts out a polished product, adapting as needed.

Sometimes it's replacing eight seniors like DeSoto County, or just one or two feature pieces like Sam Battle from Community Christian or Ahmad Johnson, Kenny Scribner and Makai Reaves from Charlotte.

High school sports are often a revolving door, but coaches that have been around the block a time or two have figured out how to sustain success.

"When you lose 34 points between two guys and one of the best glue guys we've had here in a long time, that's three big losses," Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. "We're gonna have to find our way, but I feel like we've got some guys in place that can do what those guys did. If those kids can step up in those situations, we'll be fine."