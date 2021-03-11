With a consistency and a maturity beyond her years, North Port freshman Mila Djurich systematically pulled away from DeSoto County’s Michaela Zolkos in straight sets Thursday.
The 6-2, 6-2 win wasn’t error-free, but that was to be expected when someone so young is being counted on to be a team’s No. 1 singles player.
“It’s all about the mindset, actually,” Djurich said. “You’ve got to just keep an open mind because if you get caught up in your head and start to beat yourself up, you start to lose.”
Djurich has lost just once this year, running into Lemon Bay’s Jordan Shirley. Initially, she was upset about it, since she had gone unbeaten throughout middle school and was hoping for the same success in high school.
“I was trying to go undefeated this season, but I got in my head in one of them and lost,” she said. “But that’s OK, nobody’s perfect.”
North Port coach Jim Noonan considers Djurich’s arrival to be a blessing, considering the Bobcats’ often brutal district.
“She trains with a personal trainer, which we don’t get a lot of around here – we’re always playing against a lot of teams where it seems like every player has their own personal trainer,” Noonan said. “To have a player like her has been wonderful.”
The Bobcats are a mix of talent near the top and a group of players who are just beginning in the sport. Noonan said the experience and influence of No. 2 Madi Holmes has provided a counter-balance to Djurich’s laser focus.
“To have players like Mila and Madi is great,” he said. “Patience, of all things, is what Madi has taught (Mila). Madi’s just sort of a calm player, but Mila is a little more intense and more focused on the games.”
Djurich and Holmes are doubles partners as well and teamed up to defeat DeSoto’s Michaela and Abby Zolkos, 8-6.
“She’s the best at keeping my mind clear,” Djurich said of Holmes.
Djurich said while she’s constantly looking to Holmes for guidance, many of North Port’s more inexperienced players are coming to her. That type of mentorship is typical and to be expected of a team’s No. 1, but when that player is a freshman, it can be a surprise.
“They actually do come up to me and ask if I have any tips on playing and what to do while playing,” Djurich said. “I was surprised. I didn’t think that I would be the No. 1, but I think all these years of practice have paid off.”
Djurich said her goal is to earn a college scholarship, then one day turn pro. As someone with a Serbian heritage, there was always someone to look up to in terms of pursuing that dream.
“Novak Djokovic,” she said with a smile. “I’m Serbian so I look up to him a lot. I wish I could play with him. One time, that’s my dream, to play a match with him.”
She got the chance to get a tennis ball signed by Djokovic at a recent Miami Open.
“I just love tennis; it just helps me,” she said. “It helps me get everything out. This is the one thing I look forward to every school day. Getting here on the tennis court. I want to go pro one day. I’m getting better. I’m just going to keep practicing and hopefully I’ll make it there one day.”
The North Port girls defeated DeSoto County 6-1 on Thursday. Holmes defeated Abby Zolkos 6-0, 7-6 (2) in No. 2 singles. Felia Rizk defeated McKenna Shatney 7-6, 6-3 at No. 3.
In the No. 4 singles, Senita Evans fell behind Laura McCray 5-0 in the deciding third set, which is played to 10 points in a tiebreaker format, but rattled off 10 consecutive points for the 6-4, 3-6 (10-5) win.
DeSoto’s Briana Robles gave the Bulldogs their lone win, defeating Valeria Mejias-Berruz 6-0, 6-1.
North Port’s No. 2 doubles team of Rizk and Evans defeated DeSoto’s Shatney and McCray, 8-4.
