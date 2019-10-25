Ashley Reynolds is only a couple of months into her time at Venice High School, and she’s already won a district championship with the Lady Indians volleyball team.
In the next few weeks, she hopes there’s more winning to come.
A 5-foot-10 freshman setter, Reynolds was called up to the team about halfway through the year and she’s already finding her way on the court in some of the biggest matches of Venice’s season.
“I was really nervous,” said Reynolds about her first varsity match. “I only played a little bit in the first one, but it was like a rush. I didn’t want to mess up. It was really cool.”
Reynolds came into her freshman year just hoping to make the junior varsity team, and had no idea what was to come. In the time since her call-up, she’s been to Las Vegas with the team, played some of the best teams in the nation and got her first taste of playing in front of hundreds of fans in the TeePee.
“I had never played in front of big crowds before,” she said. “It’s a big adrenaline rush you get whenever you hear the crowd.”
Reynolds is in rare company — being one of just a handful of freshmen to ever wear a Venice varsity volleyball uniform. Setter-turned-libero Ireland Ferguson was one last year, and former setter Paige Canevari also earned a first-year call-up four years ago.
“It is a lot of pressure, but you can’t tell, and she’s doing great,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said of Reynolds playing quality minutes as a freshman. “She has a great attitude and she’s bonding with her teammates. That’s important for volleyball teams, especially at the setter position, to be a team player.”
Though she primarily plays setter, Reynolds is just as tall as front-row players Paden Keller and Gabbie Atwell and she’s already shown she’s not afraid to contest a ball at the net — registering a handful of kills through the playoffs already.
“That is a big deal to put some hands up at the net,” Wheatley said. “Usually, other teams’ best hitters are on the outside and we need to put up a good size block, otherwise it would just be free reign for the other hitters.
“She has a lot of good qualities. She’s a lefty, which is important for a setter. She makes good decisions, she’s very competitive and she puts up a good block, which we needed desperately.”
Though it’s only about a month for Reynolds on varsity, she’s already experienced a lot of things many high school players will never get the chance to do.
With a district title already under her belt, Reynolds and Venice are two wins away from adding a regional championship to their list of accomplishments in 2019.
First up is a regional semifinal match with Wiregrass Ranch (17-5) at the TeePee on Tuesday night.
“I didn’t know if me being a freshmen would make them be standoffish, but no, they’re all super nice and supportive of me,” she said.” Because I’m new I don’t know everything yet and they help me with that.
“On this team, you have to be mentally tough, and I’m starting to learn what it takes.”
