INCLUDED IN THIS ROUNDUP: Track and field, softball and baseball results from Friday.
Charlotte’s boys and the Venice girls were the top area finishers at Friday’s Tarpon Invitational, held at Charlotte High in Punta Gorda.
The Tarpons’ boys finished second overall behind winner Bishop Verot. North Port finished fourth, Port Charlotte was eighth, Venice was ninth and Lemon Bay came in 10th in the 16-team meet.
Barron Collier won the girls’ meet with Venice finishing fifth. Port Charlotte was sixth, followed by Charlotte at seventh, North Port at eighth and Lemon Bay at 11th.
The Charlotte boys’ effort was led by Brayan Augustin’s win in the long jump. Venice’s girls were spearheaded by Alex Council’s win in the javelin.
The top eight finishers in each event contributed points toward the team total. Those results are below:
TARPON INVITATIONAL
At Charlotte High
AREA TOP EIGHT
Girls
Javelin: 1. Alex Council, Venice (114-10); 3. Sidney Rootz, Charlotte (96-6); 5. Autumn Matthews, North Port (91-0).
High jump: 2. Natalee Brown, Lemon Bay (4-11.75); 3. Emily Ireland, Venice (4-9.75); 3. (tie) Presley Engelauf, Lemon Bay (4-9.75).
Pole vault: 6. Journe James, North Port (7-4.5).
Long jump: 2. Paige Evans, Venice (15-3.25); 4. Ahmari Byrd, Charlotte (14-3.25); 5. Abby Leggett, Port Charlotte (14-3.25); 6. Kate Giesel, Venice (14-2.25).
Triple jump: 2. Abby Leggett, Port Charlotte (32-8.5); 3. Natalee Brown, Lemon Bay (32-0.75); 4. Christlove Lauture, Port Charlotte (31-11.25); 6. McKenna Bonura, North Port (29-10); 7. Presley Engelauf, Lemon Bay (29-6.5).
Discus: 2. Kyla Freddolino, Venice (101-7); 4. Cassandra Mendez, North Port (98-8).
Shot put: 2. Adora Edeoga, Charlotte (32-6.25); 4. Kyla Freddolino, Venice (30-3.5); 8. Aubrey Jarvis, North Port (28-3).
3200 relay: 3. North Port (10:36.37); 5. Venice (10:58.50); 7. Charlotte (11:31.12).
100 hurdles: 5. Christlove Lauture, Port Charlotte (17.93); 7. Julie Motherway, North Port (17.97); 8. Abby Leggett, Port Charlotte (18.08).
100: 2. Tykiriah Thomas, Charlotte (13.21); 8. Anouchka Cakpo, Port Charlotte (13.87).
1600: 3. Katrina Machado, Port Charlotte (5:34.80); 8. Tyler Sabadin, Venice (5:45.39).
400 relay: 4. Port Charlotte (52.68); 5. Venice (53.29); 6. Charlotte (54.12).
400: 1. Sierra Spirk, North Port (58.79).
300 hurdles: 4. Adriana Iorfida, Charlotte (51.18); 6. Christlove Lauture, Port Charlotte (51.36); 7. Sophia Cherniak, Lemon Bay (52.37).
800: 2. Charlotte Carley, Lemon Bay (2:31.90)
200: 2. Tykiriah Thomas, Charlotte (27.39); 4. Paige Evans, Venice (27.51); 6. Anouchka Cakpo, Port Charlotte (27.86).
3200: 3. Katrina Machado, Port Charlotte (12:24.70); 4. Tyler Sabadin, Venice (12:26.10).
1600 relay: 1. North Port (4:06.04); 5. Venice (4:21.53); 8. Port Charlotte (4:30.19).
Boys
Javelin: 3. Sean Silverberg, North Port (138-6); 6. Cael Newton, Charlotte (133-6); 7. Brendan Soler, North Port (133-4).
High jump: 1. Jace Huber, Lemon Bay (5-11.5); 5. Seven Bullock, Charlotte (5-9.75).
Pole vault: 4. Matthew Kelly, Charlotte (11-3.75); 7. Shane Schwarzenbach, North Port (9-10). 8. Evan Losada, Venice (8-10.25).
Long jump: 1. Brayan Augustin, Charlotte (22-5); 2. Sage Youtzy, Venice (22-0.25); 3. Avant Harris, Charlotte (21-4.25); 5. Richard Bourguignon, North Port (20-9.75); 8. Lashawn Powell, Port Charlotte (20-0.5)
Triple jump: 3. Seven Bullock, Charlotte (40-4); 6. Blake Ahlers, Lemon Bay (38-4); 8. Michael Prince, North Port (37-6.75).
Discus: 2. Brendan Chavarria, Charlotte (134-7); 8. Paeten Westmoreland, North Port (119-7).
Shot put: 3. Brendan Chavarria, Charlotte (45-0.25); 4. Paeten Westmoreland, North Port (43-11.25); 5. Aiden Vigus, North Port (41-10.5).
3200 relay: 3. North Port (8:35.94); 4. Charlotte (8:36.09).
110 hurdles: 7. Colin Baird, North Port (18.29).
100: 1. Sage Youtzy, Venice (11.48); 3. Javan Douse, Port Charlotte (11.68); 5. Larry Shannon, Venice (11.75); 6. Se’Korry Thomas, Charlotte (11.79).
1600: 1. Evan Crane, North Port (4:35.71); 2. Ben Tary, Venice (4:36.90); 4. Matthew Finck, Lemon Bay (4:44.80); 5. Jeremy Duque, North Port (4:46.41); 6. Kauhner Mault, Port Charlotte (4:46.60).
400 relay: 1. Port Charlotte (44.04); 3. Charlotte (44.52).
400: 1. Quwayne Saunders, North Port (51.92); 2. Aaron Pasick, Lemon Bay (51.99); 4. Junior Pierre, Charlotte (53.58); 7. Frantz-ley Innocent, Charlotte (53.81).
300 hurdles: 1. Colin Baird, North Port (42.50); 3. Christopher Priede, Venice (43.99); 8. Tyler Chapman, Charlotte (45.00)
800: 8. Zakil Gallant, North Port (2:06.45).
200: 1. Lashawn Powell, Port Charlotte (22.97); 5. Frantz-ley Innocent, Charlotte (23.49); 6. Se’Korry Thomas, Charlotte (23.67); 7. Matthew Groves, Venice (23.77); Damian Howard, North Port (23.98).
3200: 2. Tyler Wadsworth, Port Charlotte (9:47.85); 5. Rune LeDoux, Lemon Bay (10:05.39); 7. Ben Tary, Venice (10:16.30).
1600 relay: 5. Charlotte (3:37.40); 6. Port Charlotte (3:39.00).
SOFTBALL
Charlotte 4, Palmetto 0: The Tarpons climbed back above .500 with a solid all-around effort Friday in Punta Gorda.
Mia Flores tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing eight hits and no walks while striking out three. Lexi Fitzgerald drove in three of Charlotte’s four runs with her 2-for-3 night at the plate. Kassidy Hopper also had a great night at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Faith Wharton doubled and drove in Charlotte’s other run.
With the win, Charlotte improved to 6-5 on the season. Next up is a home date with Mariner on Tuesday, followed by a road trip to Riverview on Wednesday and a tournament at week’s end.
Lemon Bay 11, DeSoto County 3: The Mantas swamped the visiting Bulldogs on Friday behind Izzy Brickle’s breakout performance at the plate.
The senior was 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple while driving in five runs. Madison Kinkade also collected three hits, including a double, while driving in a pair of runs as part of Lemon Bay’s 10-hit attack.
Emery Skinner, Erin Jones and Joni Taylor each had a pair of hits for DeSoto County (8-5). Jones had a triple while Taylor collected a double and two runs batted in.
Next up for Lemon Bay (7-5) is a home date against Riverview on Tuesday. DeSoto County kicks off a three-game week on Monday against Lake Placid.
BASEBALL
DeSoto County 6, Lake Placid 5: After a pair of hard-luck losses to the Dragons earlier this week, Austin Evans made sure the Bulldogs would avoid a sweep when he delivered a walk-off, two-run home run.
DeSoto County jumped out to a 4-1 lead only to see Lake Placid respond with four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 5-4 advantage.
With one out and Trey Tanner on base, Evans crushed an 0-1 pitch to left for the game-winning runs.
Jacob Patton pitched well until running into trouble in the sixth. He exited after 5 1/3 innings with three hits and three walks allowed while striking out seven. He was ultimately charged with three earned runs.
The Bulldogs improved to 8-6 with the win. Next up is a home-and-home set with Hardee. The Bulldogs will travel to Wauchula on Tuesday and play host on Friday.
