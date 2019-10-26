FRIDAY NIGHT SIGHTS: Photos from Friday's football action Oct 26, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 11 Charlie O's Photography Port Charlotte's Ja'nyrein Washington scores a Pirate touchdown against Braden River High School during Friday night's game at Port Charlotte High School. Chris Blake Christopher G Blake Port Charlotte's Bo Guy makes a crucial first down on a fourth down play to keep the Pirates drive alive during Friday night's game. Port Charlotte scored on the possesion. Chris Blake Christopher G Blake Port Charlotte's Ja'nyrein Washington breaks a Braden River tackle for a big gain up the middle during Friday night's game at Port Charlotte High School. Chris Blake Christopher G Blake Port Charlotte's Dekwann Martin applies pressure to Braden River's Shwqi Itraish to force an incomplete pass during Friday night's game at Port Charlotte High School. Chris Blake Christopher G Blake Charlie O's Photography Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.