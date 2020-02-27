Girls soccer - State Finals

Venice vs. Lourdes Academy in DeLand, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Calvary Christian at Venice, 7 p.m.

North Port at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Booker at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Southeast at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.

Lacrosse

Fort Myers at Venice, 7 p.m.

Softball

North Fort Myers at Venice, 6:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Venice at Booker Relays (Booker HS)

Water Polo

Venice boys and girls at Miami Beach Tournament, TBA

Wrestling

Regional meets at Osceola, Lemon Bay and Charlotte

College baseball

Games at  North Charlotte Regional Park, Port Charlotte

Saint Louis University vs. Eastern Michigan University, 11 a.m.

Northeastern University vs. Villanova University, 3 p.m.

