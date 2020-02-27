Girls soccer - State Finals
Venice vs. Lourdes Academy in DeLand, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Calvary Christian at Venice, 7 p.m.
North Port at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Booker at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Southeast at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.
Lacrosse
Fort Myers at Venice, 7 p.m.
Softball
North Fort Myers at Venice, 6:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Venice at Booker Relays (Booker HS)
Water Polo
Venice boys and girls at Miami Beach Tournament, TBA
Wrestling
Regional meets at Osceola, Lemon Bay and Charlotte
College baseball
Games at North Charlotte Regional Park, Port Charlotte
Saint Louis University vs. Eastern Michigan University, 11 a.m.
Northeastern University vs. Villanova University, 3 p.m.
