Sun preps logo

Girls basketball

Cardinal Mooney at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at DeSoto County, 7:30 p.m.

Manatee at Imagine, 7 p.m.

Dunbar at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Venice at Braden River, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

DeSoto at Booker, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden Gate, 7 p.m.

Cape Coral at Lemon Bay 7 p.m.

Port Charlotte at Imagine, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments