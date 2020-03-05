Sun preps logo

Baseball

Chiles at Venice, 7 p.m.

North Port at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Lemon Bay at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

DeSoto County at LaBelle, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

All games at North Charlotte Regional Park unless otherwise stated

North Central College at Heidelberg University, 9 a.m. at South County Regional Park

Heidelberg University at Misericordia University, 12:30 p.m. at South County Regional Park

Western Michigan at West Point, 11 a.m.

St. Bonaventure at University of Illinois at Chicago, Noon

Western Michigan University at University of Iowa, 3 p.m.

Georgetown at University of Illinois at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Venice boys at Riverdale, 6 p.m.

Softball

North Port at Cardinal Mooney, 6 p.m.

Manatee at Venice, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Port Charlotte at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

State meet at Silver Spurs Arena, 10 a.m.

