Baseball
Chiles at Venice, 7 p.m.
North Port at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Lemon Bay at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
DeSoto County at LaBelle, 7 p.m.
College Baseball
All games at North Charlotte Regional Park unless otherwise stated
North Central College at Heidelberg University, 9 a.m. at South County Regional Park
Heidelberg University at Misericordia University, 12:30 p.m. at South County Regional Park
Western Michigan at West Point, 11 a.m.
St. Bonaventure at University of Illinois at Chicago, Noon
Western Michigan University at University of Iowa, 3 p.m.
Georgetown at University of Illinois at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Venice boys at Riverdale, 6 p.m.
Softball
North Port at Cardinal Mooney, 6 p.m.
Manatee at Venice, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
State meet at Silver Spurs Arena, 10 a.m.
