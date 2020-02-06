Girls basketball district championship
Charlotte at Braden River, 7 p.m.
Newsome at North Port, 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Cape Coral, 7 p.m.
DeSoto County at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer district championship
North Port at Venice, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
North Port at Palm Harbor Logan Kushner, noon
Venice at Brandon, 2:30 p.m.
