Boys basketball
Newsome at North Port, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Keswick Christian at Community Christian, 7 p.m.
DeSoto County at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lemon Bay at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Imagine, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Palmetto at Venice, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Gateway Charter at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Imagine at Evangelical Christian, 5 p.m.
Ida Baker at Port Charlotte, 6 p.m.
DeSoto at Okeechobee, 7:30 p.m.
Southeast at North Port, 7:30 p.m.
Venice at Monteverde, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
Venice at Jensen Beach, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Gary Freis Duals at Fort Myers, 4 p.m.
Girls weightlifting
DeSoto at LaBelle Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
