Boys basketball

Newsome at North Port, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Keswick Christian at Community Christian, 7 p.m.

DeSoto County at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lemon Bay at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.

Port Charlotte at Imagine, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Palmetto at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Gateway Charter at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Imagine at Evangelical Christian, 5 p.m.

Ida Baker at Port Charlotte, 6 p.m.

DeSoto at Okeechobee, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast at North Port, 7:30 p.m.

Venice at Monteverde, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Venice at Jensen Beach, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Gary Freis Duals at Fort Myers, 4 p.m.

Girls weightlifting

DeSoto at LaBelle Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

