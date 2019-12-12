Boys basketball
Port Charlotte at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
DeSoto at Venice, 7:30 p.m.
North Port at Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.
Community Christian home vs. Gulf Coast HEAT, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Riverview at Venice, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Port Charlotte at LaBelle, 7:30 p.m.
DeSoto at North Port, 7 p.m.
Imagine at IMG, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Venice at Palm Harbor, 7 p.m.
DeSoto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Fort Myers, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
North Port at Hernando IBT, noon
