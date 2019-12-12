Sun preps logo

Boys basketball

Port Charlotte at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

DeSoto at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

North Port at Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.

Community Christian home vs. Gulf Coast HEAT, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Riverview at Venice, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Port Charlotte at LaBelle, 7:30 p.m.

DeSoto at North Port, 7 p.m.

Imagine at IMG, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Venice at Palm Harbor, 7 p.m.

DeSoto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Port Charlotte at Fort Myers, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

North Port at Hernando IBT, noon

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments