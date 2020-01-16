Sun preps logo

Boys basketball

Community Chrisitan at Bayshore, 7 p.m.

Lemon Bay at LaBelle, 7 p.m.

Norland at Charlotte, 7:20 p.m.

DeSoto at Avon Park, 7:30 p..

Girls basketball

Saint Stephens at DeSoto County, 6 p.m.

Imagine at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Verot at Charlotte, TBA

Girls soccer

Jacksonville at Venice, 5 p.m.

Lemon Bay at Saint Stephen's Episcopal, 7 p.m.

North Port at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

North Port at Pinellas Park IBT, noon

Venice at St. Cloud, 3 p.m.

