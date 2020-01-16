Boys basketball
Community Chrisitan at Bayshore, 7 p.m.
Lemon Bay at LaBelle, 7 p.m.
Norland at Charlotte, 7:20 p.m.
DeSoto at Avon Park, 7:30 p..
Girls basketball
Saint Stephens at DeSoto County, 6 p.m.
Imagine at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Verot at Charlotte, TBA
Girls soccer
Jacksonville at Venice, 5 p.m.
Lemon Bay at Saint Stephen's Episcopal, 7 p.m.
North Port at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
North Port at Pinellas Park IBT, noon
Venice at St. Cloud, 3 p.m.
