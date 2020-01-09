Sun preps logo

Boys basketball

North Port at Venice, 7 p.m.

Community Christian at Canterbury, 7 p.m.

Ida Baker at Port Charlotte , 7 p.m.

Lemon Bay at DeSoto, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Hardee at Lemon Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Imagine, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Venice at North Port, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Bishop Verot at Venice, 7 p.m.

