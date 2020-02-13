Sun preps logo

Boys basketball district final

Fort Myers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Mariner at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tenoroc at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.

Community Christian at Bayshore Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer regional semifinals

East Lake at Venice, 7 p.m.

Nature Coast Tech at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

