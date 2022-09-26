As expected, school closures throughout the region in advance of Hurricane Ian have forced this Friday’s high school football games to be canceled or postponed to a later date.
While there is a possibility that schools could be open on Friday, an entire week without practice makes any Friday night game an impracticality.
Another complication with the timing of storm is this week is the first week of district play for many schools, meaning those games cannot be canceled outright due to their playoff implications.
So far, these are the decisions that have been made:
• DeSoto County’s game at Lemon Bay will now be played on Oct. 7. DeSoto County had been scheduled to play Ridge Community while Lemon Bay was to face Carrollwood Day. Now, those two teams will play each other on Oct. 7, as well.
• Venice coach John Peacock said in a tweet the Indians will not play Chaminade as scheduled on Oct. 7. That date is being kept open for the rescheduling of this Friday’s district game against Riverview. Peacock said the game would be played either Oct. 7 or Oct. 10. Riverview is scheduled to play Osceola on Oct. 7.
• Charlotte’s game at Riverdale has been moved to Monday.
• Port Charlotte and Braden River officials will meet Tuesday morning to determine when to play their game, which had been scheduled for Friday at Port Charlotte.
