The indoctrination began as children.
Those north of the bridge called themselves Bandits. Those to the south, Warriors.
Wins and losses on Pop Warner game days sow seeds that are harvested annually when rivals Port Charlotte and Charlotte meet.
Friday at Pirate Cove, the teams will meet for the 39th time. Charlotte holds a 33-5 advantage, but Port Charlotte won last year’s meeting on Logan Rogers’ quarterback sneak. Rogers and his center, Chris Ferrentino, both entered their senior season with the intention of proving the Pirates’ win was no fluke.
“Even back (in Pop Warner) the coaches and other people would always say you guys gotta get ready for Charlotte, we’re playing Charlotte this week, it’s the biggest game of the year,” Ferrentino said. “That’s how it still is today. We all wait and dream about playing Charlotte all the time.
“There’s just something about the two of us,” Ferrentino added. “It’s like that bridge is a no man’s zone.”
The sentiment is similar on the other side of the bridge.
“Back in the Pop Warner days, those were all fun and games, but this rivalry game is just a lot different,” said senior Charlotte cornerback and former Warrior Tai’Viahn Kelly. “This is the biggest rivalry and our coaches take it to another level. So does the community.”
Due to COVID-19, just 550 tickets were available this week for a game that typically draws more than 7,000. Those tickets sold out in 43 minutes.
All three players have distinct memories of their first rivalry game.
Ferrentino’s first high school game as a spectator was 2013 when second-year coach Jordan Ingman made history by leading Port Charlotte to its second-consecutive rivalry win. It remains the only time in series history the Pirates won consecutive meetings.
Five years later, he stepped on the field at Pirate Cove as a sophomore.
“We were just so hyped to play them and the atmosphere was insane. You really felt it on the field,” Ferrentino said. “It was just crazy, all the smoke and all the fans getting up and screaming, just rooting on everyone. Insane.”
In 2016, Kelly was an eighth grader who dabbled in baseball and track. On Oct. 28 that year, Charlotte defeated Port Charlotte 21-17. Football had his attention. The Tarpons just kept racking up wins before ultimately falling short in the state semifinals against Carol City.
“I remember when we made it to that regional championship and we lost,” Kelly said. “That’s when I said high school football, that’s what I want to do.”
Kelly put away his baseball glove and track shoes and track shoes and devoted himself full-time to football. He was rewarded with a start against Port Charlotte during his freshman season in 2017.
“I was scared, honestly,” Kelly said with a laugh. “I was a freshman coming in and here I was starting a big rivalry game. It was a lot on my plate, but I held my own and we came out victorious.”
Charlotte won again and again, until they didn’t. That’s where Rogers enters the rivalry’s annals.
Rogers is one of the occasional players who cross over the bridge to fly traitorous colors. He once was a Charlotte Warrior until he joined Ferrentino’s Bandits. The two have been together ever since, something Kelly is well aware of.
Of all the players on either side of the rivalry, Rogers might be the least fazed by all the noise.
“It’s cool,” he said with a shrug. “It’s just another game to me, but I don’t know. It’s exciting. The atmosphere is amazing, but other than that, it’s just another game to me.”
Really?
Rogers relented.
“Anyone would be lying if they said it didn’t mean anything,” Rogers said. “But we’ve all got to look at it as another game. If we get too hyped about it, you won’t end up playing well.
“We can only control the controllables,” he continued. “So, the teams that won or lost in the past? Hats off to them. We’re a different team. We are in control of this game, as long as we do our job.”
Charlotte dominates this rivalry, but Port Charlotte currently owns the bragging rights. Everyone has something to motivate them in a game that needs no additional storylines.
Just as it should be.
“Personally, I have taken this game on as my life. I eat, sleep and breathe football,” Kelly said. “It’s a game that I love, so coming out and playing against them and winning is everything for me.”
