The high-flying Venice Indians were looking more like the old Cleveland Indians at halftime of their game against Naples, trailing by a baseball score of 3-2. Their eventual 12-11 won’t win any beauty pageants, but it got them in the win column.
Port Charlotte? The Pirates were flashing some style on Friday night, thumping their Peace River Rivalry foe Charlotte in historic fashion.
And … that’s it. Those were the only two area winners this week after last week featured just one winning team. We’ll get into how that affects the weekly rankings in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
For now, it’s time to hand out some game balls. Even in defeat, there were some worthwhile goings-on out there in Sun Preps land. Even better, those happenings were occurring in all three phases of the game.
CHARLOTTE
Coming out on the short end of a 41-14 loss typically means there weren’t a lot of bright spots.
Kris McNealy was a bright spot.
On defense, McNealy was all over the field. In the second quarter he stepped in front of a pass intended for Justice Becerill, knocked it up in the air to himself and came down with the interception. Offensively, after having a touchdown run negated by a penalty in the first half, he broke loose for a 45-yard score late in the game.
DESOTO COUNTY
Turnovers have dogged the Bulldogs dating back to the Kickoff Classic but they weren’t burned by them until Friday night. The little, yellow hanky also made its presence felt as the Bulldogs lost to Mariner, 10-7 on a rainy night in Arcadia.
Lil’Dreco Tompkins continued his scoring onslaught. His 22-yard touchdown run stood as the Bulldogs’ lone points.
LEMON BAY
IMG Academy Blue may call itself the Ascenders, but they couldn’t keep up to the rocket ship Joe Scott was piloting on Thursday night.
The junior running back averaged more than eight yards per carry (20 carries, 170 yards) during Lemon Bay’s 43-36 shootout loss in Bradenton. He accounted for four touchdowns, including one that came on a 93-yard kickoff return.
NORTH PORT
The Bobcats came into Friday’s home debut against Gateway Charter with just seven points scored all season (coming in the Kickoff Classic). They began to figure it out a little bit on offense during their 46-32 loss to the Griffins.
Jaylon Fulton helped the Bobcats in the other two phases of the game, providing an interception and an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown.
PORT CHARLOTTE
There are many ways to go here, following the Pirates’ 41-14 win against rival Charlotte. Edd Guerrier had another fantastic, three-touchdown performance while running for 163 yards. Jamal Streeter had eight of the prettiest catch-and-runs you’ll see on his way to 130-yard evening. Bryce Eaton was Joe Cool in the pocket, completing 15 of 27 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns.
But we’re going to be a little sappy here and award the game ball to the entire Pirates defense, which recorded 10 sacks on the night. Coverage down field combined with penetration up front proved too much to overcome for Charlotte quarterback Michael Valentino.
VENICE
It’s easy to look at the Indians’ weird 12-11 final score and wonder if they are going to be OK on offense.
They’re going to be fine. Venice took down one of southwest Florida’s best teams with two hands tied behind its back.
Four hands, actually – both starting running backs were sidelined by injury Friday night. Without Jamarice Wilder and Alvin Johnson III, Venice turned to an unusual candidate to fill the void.
Four-star safety Elliot Washington II, come on down!
Venice had mustered just 11 total yards of offense and trailed 3-2 at halftime when Washington was asked to pull double duty. Against the Golden Eagles’ stout defense, he provided 37 yards on six carries, including a 20-yard scamper that would set up Brooks Bentley’s game-winning touchdown.
