MHSvDCHS-FB-09022022-5.jpg

SUN PHOTO BY KAT EDWARDS DeSoto County running back Lil'Dreco Tompkins takes the handoff from Bulldogs quarterback Lane Fullerton during Friday's game against Mariner on Friday in Arcadia.

The high-flying Venice Indians were looking more like the old Cleveland Indians at halftime of their game against Naples, trailing by a baseball score of 3-2. Their eventual 12-11 won’t win any beauty pageants, but it got them in the win column.

Port Charlotte? The Pirates were flashing some style on Friday night, thumping their Peace River Rivalry foe Charlotte in historic fashion.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments