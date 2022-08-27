Based on this most recent offseason, it’s apparent we are headed into the Year of the Wide Receiver in the NFL. Tyreek Hill, Davonte Adams, Cooper Kupp, A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuels and others all got paid this summer.
After last week’s Kickoff Classics and Friday’s first regular season games, it would appear the Sun Preps region has a few wideouts of its own ready to make some noise.
Port Charlotte’s Jamal Streeter and DeSoto County’s Jace Kellogg each proved to be big-play threats this week, building on Brady Hall’s stellar Kickoff Classic performance.
For a region that is run-heavy, the past two weeks have been eye-opening, to be sure.
So with that in mind, let’s get to this week’s Game Balls, with apologies to Lemon Bay and North Port, whose games were nixed by weather:
CHARLOTTE
Not a whole lot went right for the Tarpons in their 23-3 loss against Dunbar. The offense never found a rhythm and the passing game that lit up Barron Collier a week earlier vanished under pressure from the Tigers’ defensive front.
Defensively, the Tarpons failed to find a consistent answer for Dunbar quarterback Landon Winterbottom, who victimized Charlotte for three touchdowns.
So this week’s Game Ball goes to the fella who put the 3 on the board. Thomas Forte entered the year with big shoes to fill after Tyler Amaral had so ably handled the Tarpons’ kicking duties for the past few years. Forte booted a 32-yard field goal that gave Charlotte a brief 3-2 lead.
DESOTO COUNTY
Football has been played in these parts for a long time but that doesn’t mean there is no room for something we’ve never seen before.
DeSoto County was the only team in the Sun Preps area to win on Friday night, defeating Okeechobee 19-8. That marks the first time the Bulldogs were the lone winner since the area expanded to six teams with North Port’s opening in the 2000s.
There is a bit of an asterisk on that, since Lemon Bay and North Port didn't get to finish their games, but since all six teams technically took the field, we're counting it.
Kellogg played a role in the feat, collecting a 56-yard bomb from Bulldogs quarterback Lane Fullerton and carrying a Brahman defender the final five yards. That was an uncharacteristic aerial display from a team that has a half-dozen options in the running game.
But while Kellogg’s catch was an eye-opener, it is Lil’Dreco Tompkins who totes this week’s game ball after scoring touchdowns on a kickoff return and a long run.
PORT CHARLOTTE
There are a few aspects of Friday’s 57-49 loss to Bishop Verot that will certainly keep the Pirates up at night. Playing a potent opponent, the Pirates had their chances but just could never get the momentum back after losing it in the second quarter.
That said … holy moly, that offense!
Since Game Balls is a new invention and we haven’t yet set the rules in stone, we’re just going to hand out three of them to the Pirates.
Bryce Eaton rolled up 343 total yards of offense, including 297 through the air. He passed for one touchdown and ran for another. His favorite target was Jamal Streeter, who put up Tecmo Super Bowl numbers – 10 receptions for 152 yards and a score.
Then there’s Edd Guerrier, who staked an early claim as the area’s top running back, piling up 201 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.
Have yourselves a day, Pirates.
VENICE
The Indians opened their season on a bummer note, losing at home to Miami Northwestern, 32-26, but there was plenty of reason to think Venice will be just fine.
For one thing, Venice trailed 20-3 and 26-10 in this game, but still had a chance to tie or win it on the final play. Quarterback Brooks Bentley – son of USF passing game coordinator Bobby Bentley and brother of former South Carolina signal-caller Jake Bentley – flashed his three-star skills during a furious Indians rally.
Needing two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions, Bently went to work.
First, he evaded pressure and dumped off a pass to Jamarice Wilder, who race 22 yards for a score, then hit Ryan Matulevich for the two-point conversion that pulled Venice within 26-18.
A few minutes later, Bentley led another drive down the field and hit tight end Fin Jones in stride for a 31-yard touchdown. He and Matulevich again hooked up for a two-point conversion to knot the game at 26-26.
Though Bentley’s desperation heave as time expired was intercepted, it was a Game Ball-worthy display.
