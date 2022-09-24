VENsem 6

Venice quarterback Brooks Bentley runs with the ball before Seminole's Jordyn Perkins takes him down last Friday night.

 justin fennell

Do you ever wonder what it must be like for opposing teams to game plan all week for Edd Guerrier and Lil’Dreco Tompkins, only to have them ground and pound, anyway?

We here at Sun Preps Game Ball Central are beginning to think this dynamic duo should be raised to emeritus status. So for this week, let’s just take this moment to acknowledge Guerrier’s 21 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns along with Tompkins, a scoring machine who tacked on another two touchdowns of his own in their teams’ big wins.


