Do you ever wonder what it must be like for opposing teams to game plan all week for Edd Guerrier and Lil’Dreco Tompkins, only to have them ground and pound, anyway?
We here at Sun Preps Game Ball Central are beginning to think this dynamic duo should be raised to emeritus status. So for this week, let’s just take this moment to acknowledge Guerrier’s 21 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns along with Tompkins, a scoring machine who tacked on another two touchdowns of his own in their teams’ big wins.
Gentlemen, you are steely-eyed missile men.
As for the rest of the area (and other members of the Port Charlotte and DeSoto County football teams) there remain many standouts deserving of game ball plaudits. Week 5 was very good to the Sun Preps-area squads.
Let’s get on with it:
CHARLOTTE
In the “Key stats” section of Sun Correspondent Chuck Ballaro’s game story Friday night, there was no mention of Brady Hall’s three-touchdown performance in the Tarpons’ 34-23 loss at Fort Myers.
Hall poked fun at that in a good-natured way on Twitter (though to be fair, his feat had been mentioned higher up in the story). Technically, though, Hall is right. This week against the Green Wave, Tarpons quarterback Michael Valentino finally had a little time to cook and he found his favorite target for all three of the team’s scores.
A shoutout to the Charlotte defense here, as well, for collecting a safety and for Cael Newton’s long interception return, which set up one of Hall’s touchdowns.
DESOTO COUNTY
The Bulldogs have someone producing Tompkins-like numbers on the other side of the ball.
Hunter Zirkle has dominant all season long and seems to be getting better by the week. The junior defensive end had 11 tackles and three sacks as DeSoto County decaffeinated Bayshore, 34-7. The trifecta gives the junior 10 sacks on the season.
DeSoto County improved to 4-1 on the season, which has been mostly preamble for the team’s most important stretch has arrived. But that’s another story and we’ll get a little more into that in the Power 6 rankings.
NORTH PORT
Well, it was another rough outing for the Bobcats. The 35-3 loss to Ida Baker was especially frustrating because the North Port offense was stuck in neutral despite being put in good position at times by the defense, special teams, or Ida Baker itself whenever it committed penalties.
We’ll hand the game ball to kicker Caiden Thomas, who delivered a 39-yard field goal early on before the game got out of hand. He has been reliable all season.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Samuel Clerjuste, come on down and collect your game ball — you know, just like you collected that poor, unsuspecting Manatee ball carrier who thought he had a touchdown, but didn’t even have the ball when you finished with him.
The Pirates’ junior linebacker has had an outstanding season as part of Port Charlotte’s superb front seven. His stop and forced fumble came just as Manatee had moved inside the Pirates’ 5-yard line.
Teammate Desmond Hough scooped up the loose ball and returned it deep into Manatee territory, where Guerrier tacked on his final score of the night in a 29-6 win.
VENICE
Indians coach John Peacock can get really excited sometimes, but his jubilant comment to Sun Preps writer Vinnie Portell was more than warranted following Venice’s 24-17 win against Seminole.
“He’s a winner and you can see it. When the chips are down, what quarterback did you want on your team tonight?” Peacock asked before answering, “I guarantee it’s No. 9.”
That number graces the jersey of Brooks Bentley, who got sick and tired of being sick and tired and let the No. 12 team in the state know it was the No. 2 team on the field Friday night.
Bentley rallied Venice from a 14-0 deficit to a 24-17 victory by punching in the game-winning score from 31 yards out late in the fourth quarter. It was a performance Peacock likened to 2017 quarterback Bryce Carpenter … who just happened to win a state title that season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.