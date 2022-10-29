The end is nigh.
Or is it?
As the Sun Preps area teams enter the final week of the football regular season, only Venice has punched its ticket to the postseason.
Port Charlotte and DeSoto County control their fates, though both will have to come up with wins on the road this coming week. Lemon Bay’s regional hopes hang by a strand of hair while Charlotte was eliminated, thanks to Lehigh’s win over Riverdale on Friday night.
More on all of that in Monday’s Power 6 rankings. For now, there are some game balls to be handed out following another pair of powerhouse showings by Venice and Port Charlotte, Charlotte’s breakthrough against Ida Baker, North Port’s gritty battle with Tarpon Springs and Lemon Bay’s tough setback against Booker.
CHARLOTTE
It’s something we’ve known all season – Charlotte is far too good to be winless. Finally on Friday, the Tarpons broke through with a 21-3 win against Ida Baker at Tarpons Stadium. Connor Trim and Shy Goudette combine to run for more than 200 yards while Trim tacked on a pair of touchdowns. Defensively, the Tarpons forced four turnovers, including Amir Delcin’s scoop-and-score fumble recovery.
LEMON BAY
Playing on Thursday night, the Mantas jumped out to a 22-6 lead but couldn’t hang on in a 33-22 loss at Booker. If the game lasted another quarter, the Mantas might have been conducting open tryouts on its sideline, due to all the injuries the team has sustained in recent weeks and on Thursday night. Taron Sanders did admirable work in place of the injured Joe Scott, with 67 yards on nine carries, including runs of 21, 17 and 11 yards.
NORTH PORT
The Bobcats rallied from a 7-0 hole to take a 10-7 halftime lead and nearly escaped with the win, but Tarpon Springs scored with 16 seconds remaining to hand the Bobcats a heartbreaking defeat. For the most part, though, the Bobcats’ defense played well until getting worn out late. Aiden Reif typically could be found stuffing a Spongers ball carrier at the line of scrimmage or behind it. On the offensive side of the ball, sophomore Joey Adebayo had a nice day, rushing for 84 yards on 10 carries. Kicker Caiden Thomas stood out as well, drilling a 43-yard field goal.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Insert gaudy Edd Guerrier numbers here (10 carries, 112 yards, two touchdowns, all in the first half). He’s a robot. When a team wins 56-14 like Port Charlotte did on Friday night, there are a lot of contributors to that bottom line. Juluis Roach handled second-half running duties with aplomb, rolling up 91 yards and a score. Ike Perry joined Roach in the backfield to the tune of 81 yards and a touchdown of his own. Cornerback Andrew Harris also nabbed a clutch interception when the score was still just 21-14, effectively ending any threat Parrish Community might have posed.
VENICE
Keyon Sears is really starting to hit his stride. The wide receiver gathered in seven catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns during the Indians’ 41-9 laugher against IMG White. Jamarice Wilder and Alvin Johnson III are also settling into a rhythm in the Venice backfield. Wilder accounted for three touchdowns while Johnson III scampered for 146 yards on 20 carries.
